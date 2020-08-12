Lexington Communities for Kids, C4K, seeking Preschool Development grant

LEXINGTON — Lexington Community for Kids is seeking a Preschool Development Grant to help fund an Early Childhood Coordinator position which will manage four potential opportunities in the community.
The Lexington Communities for Kids group met during their monthly meeting Aug. 4 to discuss updates to the ongoing process of addressing the child care issue in Lexington and Dawson County.
Lexington C4K coordinator Alyson Young reported she is preparing a letter of interest for a Preschool Development grant which has been made available by the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation initiative.
The request is to fund an Early Childhood Coordinator position which will manage efforts, such as, building child care capacity, supporting quality care practices within early care facilities, managing early learning scholarship for families and bilingual/Spanish speaking provider supports.
Young is submitting the letter of intent for Dawson County and the First United Methodist Church noted they would be willing to act as the fiscal agent, should the grant be awarded to Lexington C4K.
Young is identifying our current partners the group has been working with for the Community for Kids effort and will be identifying more community partners to work with in the future if the opportunities are awarded to the area.
At the moment, Young has been focusing on Lexington, Cozad, Overton, Sumner, Eddyville and Farnam, as well as coordinating with Gothenburg.
The Lexington C4K group will also be working closely with the Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition, GECLC, to support efforts for the Gothenburg community in order to partner and provide services that could be utilized for all initiatives but also to not duplicate what their community would be implementing with their C4K group.
The GECLC will be submitting their own letter of intent for the grant as well.
Mindy Young, the instructor of the Dawson County Early Childhood Professional Learning Series, gave an update, saying 10 people have been participating consistently since the series began.
So far, the trainings have been limited to Zoom due to COVID-19, but they are looking into starting face-to-face trainings soon.
Mindy Young said she has seen a lot of growth in the participants and they are sharing with her that they are excited about the learning opportunity that has been provided to them.
Training data from before the start of the series and after has been collected and feedback is being considered as to how more training will be offered in the future. The hope is to grow the class size to around 30, the group wants to ensure Dawson County has the appropriate number of trained providers.
Lexington’s Learning Adventures Child Care Center director Haleigh Rangel told the group she and her staff have been participating in the series to improve their skills while working in the center classroom.
Rangel said more classes are needed as she is having a difficult time hiring trained staff for the center, currently she has a waiting list and could fill 20 more spots if she could hire quality staff.
Discussion was also held regarding the Early Childhood Quality and Capacity survey.
Some data had been collected after the survey was distributed almost a year ago, but it wasn’t enough to be representative of the Lexington community.
There were thoughts about the survey being redesigned to possibly use the NCFF C4K Early Childhood Quality and Capacity Survey and distributing it on a county-wide level.
Dennis Burnside, Assistant City Manager with the City of Lexington, mentioned there would be potential for the C4K group to attend the planning meeting on Sat., Aug. 15 to share information about C4K and how a potential partnership could be formed to address the capacity shortage in the area.
In other news, Alyson Young worked with Patti Mahrt-Roberts from Dawson Co Rooted in Relationships and purchased cleaning supplies and PPD supplies for licensed child care centers, homes, and preschools across Dawson County as well as the Eustis child care center.
The C4K have a little over $3,000 and Rooted in Relationships had $5,000 to contribute to the purchase. The distribution was conducted at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington on Thursday, July 23.
Those who could not pick up their supplies had their supplies delivered to them. Nichole Hetz from GCELC also picked up the supplies and delivered it to all of the licensed facilities in Gothenburg. This was a coordinated effort between the three programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.