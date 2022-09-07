Las Vegas men federally indicted in relation to Dawson County traffic stop

LEXINGTON — Two Las Vegas men charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop at the Darr I-80 interchange have been federally indicted by the District Court of Nebraska.

Patrick McKinney, 41, and Jeno Paulucci, 40, have been charged with possession of a firearm during a felony 1B, 1C drug violation, possession of a firearm during a felony 2A drug violation, two counts, and possession of a controlled substance, three counts.

Both men had waived their preliminary hearing after appearing in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman in August.

The cases were bound over to the Dawson County District Court, but court filings indicate both men were federally indicted by the District Court of Nebraska. The local Dawson County charges were dropped.

According to court filings, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper was monitoring the Darr I-80 eastbound off ramp. Signs were displayed that there was a checkpoint on the off ramp and a K-9 was in use.

The troopers observed an eastbound vehicle exit I-80 and make a right turn on to Road 755. The vehicle then drove left of center and parked on the wrong side of the road, the driver and a passenger both exited the vehicle and let two dogs out, according to court filings.

The trooper then initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver behind the vehicle, allegedly there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver was identified as Paulucci; McKinney the passenger.

The trooper and a Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy both conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located boxes allegedly containing methamphetamine. Both Paulucci and McKinney were placed under arrest.

During a later search of the vehicle at the NSP Lexington office, the following items were allegedly located: six grams of cocaine, 70 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 31 ecstasy pills, 58 grams of THC wax, multiple amphetamine pills, several unknown pills, a .45 handgun, two machetes, a hatchet, multiple knives, one baton Taser, a ballistic vest with plate and multiple coins and jewelry.

Paulucci and McKinney were booked into the Dawson County Jail.