Lady Eagles win on the road against Gibbon

GIBBON — The Overton lady Eagles journeyed to Gibbon to face the lady Buffaloes on Tuesday, Oct.4.

First up was the junior varsity game and the Eagles easily took the first set. The next set was a little harder as the lady Buffaloes took the lead. The lady Eagles came back to take the win.

In the varsity game, the lady Eagles took all three sets 25 to 9, 25 to 15 and 25 to 11.

Coach Hayley Ryan said, “We had several players hitting with outstanding hit efficiencies. Adysen, Natalie and JoLee all hit over a .440.”

Lady Eagle JoLee Ryan had 15 kills on 21 attempts, Natalie Wood had 13 kills on 18 attempts, Daisy Ryan had seven kills on 23 attempts and Adysen McCarter had four kills on 11 attempts.

The lady Eagles had a good night behind the service line with a team total of seven aces. JoLee had three, Wood, Daisy Ryan, Ashlyn Florell and McCarter all had one each.

“Natalie, JoLee and Daisy all had a great defensive night with double digits in digs,” commented Coach Ryan. Wood had 14 digs, JoLee Ryan had 13 and Daisy Ryan had 12.

Junior setter Florell put up a huge 39 assists in the Eagle win.

Coach Ryan stated, “It's fun to watch this team come together and play their game regardless of the competition on the other side of the net.”

JoLee Ryan has 260 kills so far this season, 28 total blocks and 25 ace serves. Wood has 234 kills, 27 total blocks and 17 aces. Florell has 614 assists, 31 aces and 151 digs.

Overton’s current season record is 20 and three.

Overton hit the road to Ansley on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The lady Eagles play at home on Monday, Oct. 10 for the Fort Kearny Conference tournament.