Know the dangers of Carbon Monoxide

Carbon monoxide poisoning was also used during the Holocaust when German’s put Jewish victims in gas vans. It was also used in the Nazi’s Action T4 euthanasia program in which people in German society which were considered inferior or undesirable in the Nazi world view were killed.

Today there is heighted awareness of CO’s effects and how to prevent it.

The CDC has several ways to prevent carbon monoxide exposure,

• Install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home and check or replace the battery when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall. Place your detector where it will wake you up if it alarms, such as outside your bedroom. Consider buying a detector with a digital readout. This detector can tell you the highest level of CO concentration in your home in addition to alarming. Replace your CO detector every five years.

• Do have your heating system, water heater and any other gas, oil, or coal burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year.