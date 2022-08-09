Jim and Sharri Baldonado family, The Home Agency and BHA Real Estate make $300,000 donation to TeamMates

LEXINGTON — The Jim and Sharri Baldonado family, The Home Agency and BHA Real Estate made a $300,000 donation to TeamMates Mentoring to help support the organization for the next three years.

TeamMates co-founder and former Nebraska football head coach Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams accepted the donation from the family and businesses in an event at the Baldonado property, southeast of Lexington on Monday, Aug. 8.

The three-year commitment to TeamMates was given to support the 128 rural Nebraska TeamMates chapters, which include more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each chapter’s operating cost such as participation fees, annual match support and background checks, required for every mentor.

Jim and Sharri Baldonado said in a statement, “Our family is focused on youth and their health and well-being and we are proud to support TeamMates Mentoring, particularly in smaller Nebraska communities.”

“Our hope is that our gift will allow more Nebraska TeamMate chapters to match more students with caring adult mentors without having to worry about expenses. Statistics prove that about 85 percent of our TeamMate mentees have hope for the future and we believe that is critical to their success,” the statement concluded.

During the event, Jim Baldonado said Nebraska is their home and the youth of the state will be the drivers of the Nebraska economy tomorrow. He said he hopes the donation will allow the chapters around the state to remain active and continue to grow.

TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams said in a statement, “This most generous gift from the Baldonado family and their corporate businesses, is so important to our youth and will be awarded to 128 TeamMates chapters in the Nebraska, outside of the Lincoln and Omaha metro areas.”

“Our hope is that every student in Nebraska who requests a mentor can be matched. At TeamMates, our mission is to positively impact the world by inspiring students to reach their full potential through mentoring and this gift will provide all our smaller chapters the ability to thrive as they provide one-on-one, school-based mentoring to their students,” Adams concluded.

At the event, Adams said over 30 years, TeamMates has helped to impact 43,000 students. After two years of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Adams said he is excited for mentors to be back face-to-face with students again.

Adams said TeamMates helps provide their mentees a sense of hope and this personal connection with a mentor can help them succeed in school and eventually earn their high school diplomas.

“Hope is the greatest indicator of one’s success,” Adams said.

Coach Tom Osborne thanked the Baldonado family and said, “When Nancy and I started TeamMates 30 years ago in Nebraska, we began with just 22 mentors and 22 mentees. We have now grown and support more than 130 chapters in Nebraska alone.”

“Our students, school administrators and staff have survived a very tough couple of years. It can be difficult for our smaller chapters to fund raise and recruit mentors for their TeamMates chapters and we are so grateful for the support of the Baldonado family as this support will make a tremendous impact in the lives of thousands of students across Nebraska,” Osborne said.

Osborne was present at the event and said students today face many challenges not just in their school work, but bullying, pressure from popular culture usually via social media, creates a tough environment as students attempt to navigate their adolescence.

When TeamMates was founded 30 years ago, Osborne said they started with his football players and when they were all spoken for they turned to people across the state.

“Rural communities are very important to us,” Osborne said, “In many ways they are the background of the culture in the state.”

TeamMates also gets the adult mentors into the schools, which Osborne said is beneficial because in many ways, schooling has changed a great deal from when the mentors were in the classroom. I can help the mentors have a better understanding of what their students are doing each day.

“It’s important to the school districts to have adults interact in the classroom and in the school building,” Osborne said.

To demonstrate the impact of TeamMates, Miss Omaha /Douglas County Outstanding Teen and youth ambassador for TeamMates, Addilyn Wilson, spoke during the event.

Wilson said she was impacted by her TeamMates mentor while she grew up in her hometown of Hershey. Now in entering her senior year of high school, Wilson said she has helped raise $7,000 for TeamMates.

Senator Matt Williams was also invited to speak and said he was on the original governing board for TeamMates in Gothenburg and later served on the state wide board for the organization.

Williams said if there was anything he learned from the mentoring program it was that, “when we have thriving kids, we have thriving families and when have thriving families, we can have thriving communities.”

“It’s those mentors and mentees that make a huge difference in life,” Williams said, “For some of us, finding a mentor was easy, for others it is not. That is where we can come in, step in and make a huge difference through organizations like TeamMates. It is a wonderful opportunity.”

Numerous TeamMates mentors, program coordinators and board members from local chapters were also in attendance at the event.

“TeamMates currently support around 10,000 matches per year in a five-state region. Approximately 140 of those 190 chapters are in Nebraska. The $450 average cost per year for a TeamMates Mentoring match is one-fourth of the national average,” according to TeamMates.

“Because safety is TeamMates No. 1 priority, every mentor for each chapter is required to complete and pass a background check before mentoring. The average number of matches in the non-metro Nebraska communities is about 40 per chapter and covering the background checks for some of the smaller communities can be difficult,” TeamMates stated.

“In order for communities to thrive, it starts with us using our roles as role models so young people can know what it takes to succeed,” Adams said.