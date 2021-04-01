Hy-Vee’s Dollar Fresh location in Lexington to open April 23

LEXINGTON — The new Dollar Fresh location in Lexington will officially open on April 23, according to Hy-Vee.

Alterations to the former Orschlen location have been ongoing for the past several months and are wrapping up. The property was purchased by Hy-Vee in October.

The discount variety store will offer a selection of grocery items, a bakery section, a dollar section, a “Wall of Value,” ready to eat meals and a wine and spirits department. Doors will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The Dollar Fresh concept was rolled out in 2018 to positive customer feedback, according to Hy-Vee.

“The model is a fit for smaller towns where value is important as well as selection and quality. It is because of the success of our current stores that we are moving forward with additional stores in the upcoming years,” said Janelle Grunwald of the HyVee corporate media relations office.