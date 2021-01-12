 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High Wind Watch goes into effect on midnight Wednesday
0 comments

High Wind Watch goes into effect on midnight Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
High Wind Watch 1-13

Winds will be out of the northwest at a sustained 25 to 30 mph but some gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph. 

 Courtesy graphic • NWS Hastings

LEXINGTON — A potent cold front passing through the area Wednesday night will contribute to high wind conditions, where some gusts could reach as high as 60 mph.

According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, gusty winds will begin to impact the area late Wednesday night and will linger into Friday afternoon.

The entire NWS Hastings warning area is under the watch, including Dawson and Gosper counties.

Winds will be out of the northwest at a sustained 25 to 30 mph but some gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph. There could be lulls in the wind speed at times, but the strong winds will be prolonged in nature across Thursday and Friday.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult, especially for vehicles with high profiles.

The watch is set to end at 6 p.m. on Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics