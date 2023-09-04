CAMBRIDGE — On Friday, Sept. 1, the Hi-Line Bulls Cross Country team raced at the Cambridge Invite at Cross Creek Golf Course in Cambridge.
Teams came from Alma, Arapahoe, Axtell, Cambridge, Chase County, Dundy County/Stratton, Hi-Line, Hitchcock County, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Southern Valley, Southwest and Wilcox-Hildreth.
Hi-Line freshman Olivia Wall was just shy of taking first place by five-tenths of a second with a time of 23:28.
Wilcox-Hildreth’s Cara Bunger took home first with a time of 23:23.
Lady Bull Whitney Page placed ninth with a time of 24:58, Kara Brockman had a time of 25:41 for 13th, Lilly Palmer took 21st with a time of 27:16 and Dallas Weitzel placed 25th with a time of 29:24.
The Lady Bulls placed first as a team with 22 points.
People are also reading…
“Our girls ran very well with all seven of them running faster times than they did last week at the Medicine Valley meet. I am excited to see this group develop as they have been working hard in practice. Today, they were rewarded with a champion plaque,” said Head Coach Caleb Wall.
Hi-Line varsity boys’ took third as a team with 40 points.
Leading the way for the Bulls was Aidan Shutts with a 19:27 finish for ninth place. Connor Edwards finished with a time of 20:07 for 13th place. Christian Maurer placed 18th with a time of 20:38 and Alex White ended with a time of 23:35 to place 39th.
Wall said, “Aidan and Connor led the team in a tough race. The boys’ continue to run well and get better.”
The Hi-Line Bulls compete Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Johnson Lake with a start time of 5 p.m.