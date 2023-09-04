CAMBRIDGE — On Friday, Sept. 1, the Hi-Line Bulls Cross Country team raced at the Cambridge Invite at Cross Creek Golf Course in Cambridge.

Teams came from Alma, Arapahoe, Axtell, Cambridge, Chase County, Dundy County/Stratton, Hi-Line, Hitchcock County, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Southern Valley, Southwest and Wilcox-Hildreth.

Hi-Line freshman Olivia Wall was just shy of taking first place by five-tenths of a second with a time of 23:28.

Wilcox-Hildreth’s Cara Bunger took home first with a time of 23:23.

Lady Bull Whitney Page placed ninth with a time of 24:58, Kara Brockman had a time of 25:41 for 13th, Lilly Palmer took 21st with a time of 27:16 and Dallas Weitzel placed 25th with a time of 29:24.

The Lady Bulls placed first as a team with 22 points.

“Our girls ran very well with all seven of them running faster times than they did last week at the Medicine Valley meet. I am excited to see this group develop as they have been working hard in practice. Today, they were rewarded with a champion plaque,” said Head Coach Caleb Wall.

Hi-Line varsity boys’ took third as a team with 40 points.

Leading the way for the Bulls was Aidan Shutts with a 19:27 finish for ninth place. Connor Edwards finished with a time of 20:07 for 13th place. Christian Maurer placed 18th with a time of 20:38 and Alex White ended with a time of 23:35 to place 39th.

Wall said, “Aidan and Connor led the team in a tough race. The boys’ continue to run well and get better.”

The Hi-Line Bulls compete Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Johnson Lake with a start time of 5 p.m.