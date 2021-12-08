Great Western Bank provides Making Life Great Grant to L2 For Kids

LEXINGTON — Great Western Bank selected L2 For Kids to receive funding under its Making Life Great grants program, which targets innovative programs that enhance the quality of life within the communities in which Great Western Bank serves.

L2 For Kids provides under-privileged children with new clothes for school to help increase their self-esteem and well-being. The program has benefited children in Alma, Cambridge, Cozad, Culbertson, Grant, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Lexington, North Platte, and the McCook area. L2 for Kids is striving to give all children the opportunity to hold their head up high and gain self-confidence. Children who feel good about themselves and their appearance exude confidence, which promotes success and accomplishment.

“I go back to our mission and values,” said Mark Borrecco, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We want to empower our employees with opportunities and resources to provide trusted service and relevant contributions. More so, we want to make sure we are committed to the communities we serve now more than ever.”

To learn more about Great Western Bank’s commitment to corporate responsibility, visit our website at https://www.greatwesternbank.com/about-us/community/.