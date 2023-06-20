GOTHENBURG — On Friday, June 16, the Gothenburg junior Melons hosted the Minden Legion Post 94 juniors in Gothenburg.

Minden took an early lead with two runs scored in the second inning.

The junior Melons remained scoreless until the sixth inning.

Gothenburg allowed Minden to score one run in the fourth, two runs in the fifth and sixth and five runs in the seventh inning.

Minden won 12 to one.

Melon Carsen Farr had four at bats and one run scored. Evan Johnson had two at bats and one hit. Trey Stevens had three at bats, one hit and one RBI. Aiden McKenna had three at bats and one hit. Preston Nichols had two at bats and one walk. Jax Rickertson had three at bats and two hits.

On the mound for Gothenburg was McKenna with six strikeouts, two walks, six runs allowed and five hits allowed. Rickertson had one strikeout, three walks, five runs allowed and three hits allowed. Nichols had one run allowed.

Gothenburg was on the road on Sunday, June 18 to face off against the Imperial Horns junior Pinnacle.

In the first inning, Imperial scored five runs to take the lead.

The Melons put two runs on the board in the top of the second inning.

Imperial scored a run in the bottom of the third inning to extend their lead to four.

Gothenburg came out in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game at six. Imperial put one run in at the bottom of the inning for the lead. In the top of the sixth inning, the Melons couldn’t get by the fast pitches of Imperial and left scoreless.

The Melons went into the top of the seventh inning looking to score but the defense of the Imperial juniors left them with no runs scored to end the game.

Gothenburg lost six to eight.

Swinging away for the Melons was Farr with three at bats, one run scored and one hit.

Johnson had three at bats, one run scored, one walk and one hit. Stevens had four at bats, one run scored, one hit and one RBI. Jackson Schwanz had four at bats, one run scored, one hit and two RBIs.

McKenna had three at bats, one run scored and one hit. Noah Shoemaker had three at bats, one run scored, one hit and two RBIs. Landon Mroczek had three at bats and one hit. Rickertson had three at bats and one hit.

On the mound for Gothenburg was Stevens with four strikeouts, one walk, seven runs allowed and eight hits allowed. Rickertson had one run allowed and three hits allowed.

Gothenburg played against Broken Bow on Tuesday, June 20 in Gothenburg. Up next for the Melons is McCook on Thursday, June 22 in Gothenburg at 5:30 p.m.