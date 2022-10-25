Give BIG Lexington, Cozad, Elwood, Sumner and Overton gearing up for 2022 event

LEXINGTON — It is fall in Lexington, that means it’s the time to give big. Give BIG Lexington is gearing up for its 12th annual event, while the communities of Cozad, Elwood, Sumner and Overton have partnered with the campaign once again.

Give BIG Lexington is a fundraising event which has now been occurring for 12 years, the event culminates this year on Thursday, Nov. 10 with a 24-hour public giving campaign. The event is organized by the Lexington Community Foundation (LCF).

“When this fundraising campaign began years ago, LCF staff and directors could not have known that this initiative would become a focal point in the community and set an example for other communities around the nation. Give Big Lexington has distributed more than $6M to over 125 local causes from the first eleven giving days,” per a LCF press release.

In 2020, the initiative was expanded to include Give Big Cozad, Give Big Elwood, and Give Big Overton.

In 2021, Give Big Sumner joined the campaign. These communities have embraced the initiative and are participating in Give Big 2022.

There are 80 local Lexington area nonprofits featured on the giving day platform -

givebiglexington.org. The giving day site is live and donations can be scheduled anytime now through midnight on Nov. 10 to qualify for match and prizes.

LCF Executive Director Jackie Berke said there are several new causes added this year including the Lexington 150th Anniversary Celebration, Crossroads Mission Avenue and Combination Boxing Club.

There are multiple ways to participate in Give Big Lexington 2022:

Give online at: givebiglexington.org

Mail or drop off your donation to Lexington Community Foundation, PO Box 422 / 607 N. Washington St., Lexington, NE 68850 (must be postmarked before Nov. 10, 2022, to qualify for matching funds)

Bring your donations to Give Big Headquarters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dawson County Annex building – 201 W. 7th St on Nov. 10.

Call the Foundation office number 308.324.6704 for help with invoiced donations or if you are having trouble with credit card donations on the Give Big site.

“New in 2022 is the “Grow the Match” fund. For donors who have a hard time choosing or who want to support all the causes, this is a great new option. Every donation of $5 or more made to Grow the Match will be added to the $50,000 match pool provided by the Foundation. The funds will be proportionally distributed to all of the qualifying participating organizations,” per the LCF release.

Berke said they are doing several things to celebrate 12 years of giving. One donation made from the hours of 12:01 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. between $100 and $250 will be randomly selected to be multiplied by 12 at noon. A second drawing from donations made between 12:01 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. will also be multiplied by 12.

Give BIG Cozad

Give BIG Cozad is presented by Cozad Community Foundation in conjunction with the Lexington Community Foundation and is powered by Mighty Cause, a year-round online giving website.

“The mission of Cozad Community Foundation is to help individuals, businesses and organizations make charitable contributions that will enhance and promote the quality of life in the Cozad community now and for generations to come,” the Give BIG Cozad page states.

Cozad Area Community Foundation board member Robyn Geiser said this is the third year Cozad is participating in Give BIG and hopes to see even more participation from the community.

Having two years of experience under their belts, Geiser said the CCF and causes have done even more promotion prior to the event. “We want to grow donations to the other causes,” Geiser, “Cozad is a very philanthropic community.”

This year there are 30 different Cozad causes and organizations that can be donated toward, adding three new ones this year. Donors can choose to donate to any number of participating causes and write one check or check out online one time with the shopping cart feature.

Last year $96,410 was raised for 18 different causes through the second year of Give BIG Cozad.

Give BIG Cozad’s headquarters will be located at the Elks Club, 820 J St., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year there will be a wrap-up event happy hour from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. open to community members to celebrate the impact of the day; causes will be able to share their story during the event.

Geiser said seeing the donation totals toward the end of the day is both humbling and exciting and hopes more people will join the event this year. She said the CCF has put more funds toward the wrap up event to make it a fun time for all who join.

There are several ways to participate in Give BIG Cozad:

Give online at https://www.givebiglexington.org/event/Cozad21

Mail your donation by Nov. 10 to Cozad Community Foundation, PO Box 214 Cozad, NE 69130.

Stop by Give BIG Cozad headquarters on Nov. 10 Cozad Elks Club – 820 J Street, Cozad from 7a.m. – 7p.m.

Give BIG Elwood

Give BIG Elwood is presented by the Elwood Area Foundation (EAF), their mission is to encourage, enhance and provide opportunities for charitable giving, and to manage and distribute the funds in a responsible manner in order to strengthen the Elwood area community and benefit the future generations of our community, according to the Elwood Area Foundation.

This is Elwood’s third year participating in Give BIG and Melissa Vinzant, Executive Director of the EAF, said they are more established and have doubled the number of causes participating from 19 in 2021 to 30 this year.

When asked about the increased number, Vinzant said this year she took a more broad approach with causes. She noted there are some overlapping services in Lexington and Elwood, CASA for example, that are on both sites.

Vinzant said this year she hopes to see an increased number of donors, she said the number of people who participate is just as important as the dollar amount raised for the causes.

She said the first year Elwood presented Give BIG, people in the community may not have had a good idea of what the event was, but entering this third year, Vinzant said she can already see people’s excitement.

This year, Vinzant said they are better organized and have been showcasing the different causes on their social media pages, leading up to Give BIG day on Nov. 10.

The Give BIG Elwood headquarters will be hosted at the Elwood Area Foundation office, 314 Smith Ave. They will be accepting donations in person from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Later, there will be a chili soup cook-off at the Elwood Civic Center from 5-7 p.m., the community is welcome to attend and donations will be taken here as well.

“Those who contribute to Give Big Elwood will invest in advancing the missions of our local nonprofits, expanding the impact of our programs; and moving our projects forward to completion,” per the Give BIG Elwood site.

“I am really excited to see where this third year goes,” Vinzant said.

Give BIG Sumner

“Sumner joins Give BIG Lexington for the second year to raise funds in our rural area. We are working to bring new commerce and families into the Sumner area by improving our existing facilities and increasing programs available,” per the Give BIG Sumner website.

Sumner Commercial Club President, Kristen Triplett, said this year they have increased the number of causes from four to 13. Last year they were able to raise $4,400.

When asked about the increase in the number of causes, Triplett said this year the timing was better and after the first year, there is more awareness in the community as to what the Give BIG event does. She said all of the leaders of the causes are excited as Nov. 10 approaches.

Triplett said in their second year they hoped to get more people involved, they have created more awareness around the campaigns and hope to get funds to all of the well deserving causes.

While donations can be made online, for those wishing to drop theirs off in person on Nov. 10, they can come to the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Public Schools auxiliary gym from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. All of the causes will have booths so donors can visit with them.

There will be a chili supper starting at 5 p.m. so people can get a bite to eat as they visit and meet with people in the community. For some added anticipation, Triplett said the S-E-M superintendent, principal and a pastor have agreed to take a pie in the face once donations hit a goal that is unknown to them.

There is a Give BIG Sumner Facebook page, there they can read about the different causes that can be supported this year.

Give BIG Overton

Give BIG Overton is presented by the Overton Area Community Foundation (OACF), a group of volunteers committed to the future of Overton.

“OACF envisions a future where citizens from all walks of life experience a sense of belonging, youth and future leaders are nurtured, locally-owned businesses thrive, and a variety of recreational activities are available to all who call Overton home,” per the Give BIG Overton page.

“Through generous donations, OACF has already made significant investments in Overton including youth sports programs, a local park, a basketball court, a new greenhouse, efforts to bridge the learning gap, and various events and gatherings that instill a sense of pride in the community,” the Give BIG page stated.

Last year Give BIG Overton raised $13,879 for eight causes.

OACF member Eric Ryan said this is Overton’s third year participating in Give BIG and they hope to continue raising awareness and donations for the nine causes that are a part of the event. All the causes from last year have returned, the new one is the Dawson County Cancer Fund in Overton.

The Give BIG Overton headquarters will be located at the Overton Family Center, at the corner of Lincoln and Plectron St. Donations can be dropped off from 3-7 p.m., they can also visit with the causes who will have their own booths set up.

A soup supper will be served by Overton FFA students from 5-7 p.m.

Ryan said the OACF is working for the future of their community and Give BIG is a great platform on which to do so. Contributions will further this important community-building work and donations will go even further when they are made through Give BIG.