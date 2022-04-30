Get Rooted in Lexington distributes more than 60 trees to local partners

LEXINGTON — The Get Rooted in Lexington tree recovery campaign distributed 64 trees to local partners throughout the community.

The Arbor Day Foundation’s Lexington, Nebraska, Tree Recovery Campaign — a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and Peter Kiewit Foundation was behind the distribution that took place at the Optimist Recreation Complex on Wednesday, April 27.

The new trees were distributed to the Lexington Public Schools, Dawson County History Museum, Lexington Housing Authority and City of Lexington parks and cemeteries.

The new trees were free of charge, having been obtained via a grant and will be used to replace trees damaged or destroyed by Emerald Ash Borer.

Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) is a highly invasive insect, native to east Asia, that has killed millions of ash trees in the US and Canada. EAB was first discovered outside of Detroit, Mich., in 2002 and quickly began spreading to nearby states.

The EAB was discovered in Kearney, the first outside of eastern Nebraska, in June 2020.

“All unprotected ash trees are vulnerable to EAB, and all will eventually succumb to the insect. Ash trees killed by EAB become brittle extremely quickly, sometimes breaking in as little as one year after death,” according to City of Lexington EAB plan.

“When Emerald Ash Borer invades a community, historically all the community’s ash trees die within a few years,” said Assistant City Manager and Tree Board Liaison Dennis Burnside. “The insect has been positively identified less than 50 miles away, which experts say means Emerald Ash Borer is on our doorstep.”

“With help from the Arbor Day Foundation and other partners, we’re getting a start on planting new trees and growing the next canopy to replace the certain loss of ash trees,” Burnside added.

The Lexington Tree Board conducted a tree inventory in 2021, that listed more than 550 ash trees in public spaces, which including parks, cemeteries, schools, and other publicly held land, plus residential street trees. Not counting the street trees, there are about 150 ash trees on public land. The Arbor Grant will cover replacement for almost half – about 65 trees.

No homeowners were eligible in this round of grant funding, but the public was invited to the distribution to view a free tree planting training.

Tree Board member Dave Stenburg showed community members the best practices when planting a tree. The tree they planted was a Redmond Linden, which will grow into a dense, pyramidal, symmetrical tree with big, dark-green leaves and a straight trunk.

He noted trees should be planted not too deep but only as deep as their root ball goes, so they can spread out and establish the tree.

Any roots that are circling should be straightened or cut and the tree flare, where the trunk expands at the base of the tree should be left exposed. Stenburg said every single leaf on a growing tree is needed as they are the vehicles for the photosynthesis process.

Staking a tree is likely necessary, especially given Nebraska’s winds, but it should not be too tight, so the tree can sway and the trunk and roots can grow stronger.

Mulch should be added at the base of a tree, but it should not be piled up around the base of the trunk to reduce moist bark and prevent decay.

The planting of the tree was accompanied by the placing of a plaque commemorating Thane Moore, a past Keep Lexington Beautiful (KLB) Director and board member, who died at the age of 65 on March 23.

The plaque includes one of Moore’s favorite Bible verses, John 15:5, “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.”

KLB Director Elvie Montes said after they learned about Moore’s death, they thought this was the best way to honor him and it was important to do for his family and KLB.