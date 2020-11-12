Four days in a row, Two Rivers reports COVID-19 cases in triple digits, 100 reported Wednesday

DAWSON COUNTY — For a fourth day running, the Two Rivers Public Health Department has reported COVID-19 cases in the triple digits, there were 100 new cases on Wednesday.

New cases confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 11

Buffalo County – 43

Dawson County – 36

Kearney County – 7

Franklin County – 5

Harlan County – 4

Phelps County – 3

Gosper County – 2

This is the fourth day in a row Two Rivers has reported cases in the hundreds. On Sunday there were 102 cases, Monday saw 111 cases were reported, on Tuesday, 110 and now 100 on Wednesday.

There were 423 cases reported in these four days alone.

At the moment, there are 1,580 active cases throughout the seven counties of the Two Rivers district, with the highest concentrations in Buffalo, Dawson, Phelps and Kearney counties.

Two Rivers reports 4,789 total cases, 2,898 of which are no longer symptomatic and 41 deaths.

Nebraska, as a state, now records 89,942 total cases, 50,148 recoveries and 731 deaths.

There are currently 885 active hospitalizations within the state. Hospital bed availability sits at 26 percent, ICU beds are at 30 percent and ventilator availability at 70 percent.