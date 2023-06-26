LEXINGTON — The Fourth of July holiday is just around the corner and firework vendors in Lexington were officially able to open for business this weekend.

Firework Sales

Ryan Shotkoski who operates Shotkoski Fireworks, located in the Lexington Sale Barn’s parking lot, noted the stand had the second best opening day to date, as it fell on a Sunday.

His best opening day came last year, when sales kicked off on a Saturday.

While supplier issues plagued vendors last year, Shotkoski noted there were few issues this year, with most inventories being available.

Shotkoski encouraged people to buy their fireworks early, noting that by July 4, the premium inventory has already been purchased. “Lexington is a firework town, items sell quick,” Shotkoski said.

Shotkoski Fireworks is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. to midnight on July 4.

Over at the parking lot of Change Clothing, Kim Schuster said it was Schuster Fireworks second year in operation and they were excited to be back.

Schuster they are carrying more children friendly fireworks this year.

She said they had normal traffic on their opening day, but expect business to pick up as the Fourth of July gets closer. The stands hours are flexible, but will be open from 10 a.m. into the evening.

One special event Schuster Fireworks is holding is a raffle fundraiser for the Dawson County Children’s Museum. At $1 per ticket, participants have a chance to win a “Megamaster” artillery bundle that is valued at $329.95.

The drawing will take place on July 3. All funds will go toward helping the Dawson County Children’s Museum purchase a diaper changing station for their bathroom.

Tickets can be purchased at the stand or online at Schuster-fireworks.square.site. Schuster also encouraged buyers to view the site, as it has the full list of inventory and video previews of different products.

At the trailer located in the parking lot of Plum Creek Market Place, Audra Williams was working the stand for her daughter and son-in-law, Corey and Kayla Urban.

The trailer and stand on North Adams and been owned and operated by Bernie and Pat Valish, but they made the decision to sell to the Urbans this year.

Williams said they had a slower start on Sunday, as the trailer doesn’t see as much foot traffic, especially from kids, as the stand on Adams St. However, this was expected to pick up as July 4 approached.

The inventory at both the trailer and stand is the same inventory that people expected from the Valishs, Williams said.

She noted that the Valishs will be missed and hope that they visit the operation in the future. Willaims said it is hard to see people with that breadth of knowledge retire, but that the Valishs have earned it.

The location is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until July 3 and 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4.

Public Firework Shows

In honor of Cozad 150th anniversary, a fireworks show will be held on Saturday, July 1 starting around 10 p.m. and lasting roughly 45 minutes. There will be free parking and seating at the Cozad Airport, Muny Park and Meadowlark Assisted Living.

On Monday, July 3, the Light Up the Lake show will be held at Johnson Lake. The event was not able to held last year due to the severe drought conditions present.

“Johnson Lake will again light up the lake with a return of the annual lakefront fireworks show. The show’s cancellation in 2022 undoubtedly left many of us disappointed yet understanding,” according to the Johnson Lake Fireworks Committee.

The fireworks will occur around 10 p.m. on July 3 but a rain date has been set for Saturday, July 8 in case of inclement weather.

The fireworks committee thanks the agencies who assist in putting on the show, including Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, the Gosper County Sheriff’s Department and the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department.

Those attending are encouraged to tune into KAMI 100.1 or 1580 AM as they will play patriotic music to accompany the show.

As part of Sumner’s July 4 celebration, a fireworks show will be held at dusk at the baseball fields on the north side of town.

Discharge Times

Residents are also asked to note the appropriate hours to discharge fireworks and to be respectful of their neighbors.

In Lexington, sale of fireworks began this week. The city itself does not have specific regulations on when fireworks can be discharged, but people are asked to be considerate of their neighbors during the lead up to Independence Day.

If noise from fireworks becomes an issue, it falls under the noise nuisance code and offenders can be charged with disturbing the peace.

Lexington’s legal discharge of fireworks ends promptly at midnight on July 4.

The Lexington Police Department Chief Tracy Wolf said, "There are no specific times laid out for the discharge of fireworks in city code. We work through the complaints received using the general noise prohibition. We ask that people be respectful to their neighbors during this time and understand that people work different shifts and have different sleep patterns associated with their jobs."

Wolf continued, "The Lexington Police Department encourages parental supervision and strict adherence to the safety guidelines from the manufacturer during the discharge of fireworks. Citizens are also required to clean-up and properly dispose of discharged fireworks on their streets and sidewalks."

The sale and use of fireworks in Cozad began on Sunday, June 25, according to the City of Cozad.

Discharge times during the ten day period in the 100th Meridian community are between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. except on July 4, when it is extended from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Over in Gothenburg, the sale and discharge of fireworks also began on June 25, according to the Gothenburg Police Department.

During the 10 day period discharge times are allowed from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on the Fourth it is extended from 8 a.m. to midnight.

No fireworks may be discharged in the Lake Helen Park area on July 4, according to city ordinance.

Those living in Dawson County can discharge fireworks ten days before the Fourth of July, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. On July 4, discharged is allowed until midnight.

In Gosper County, Elwood follows Nebraska state fireworks laws and they can be sold and used from June 24 to July 4.

Those who reside outside of any municipalities are subject to the Nebraska fireworks laws as well and can be discharged 10 days before July 4, as well as the holiday itself.