OVERTON — On Tuesday, April 18, the Overton Eagles hosted a track invite with Ansley-Litchfield, Axtell, Pleasanton, South Loup, S-E-M and Twin Loup.

The lady Eagles took third as a team with 91 points and the lady Mustangs took fifth with 58 points.

On the boys side, the Eagles took third with 73.33 and the Mustangs took fourth with 68.33 points.

For Overton, Will Kulhanek set a new track record in the 100m dash with a time of 10.78. Adysen McCarter set a school record in the 100m dash with a time of 12.46 and in the 200m dash with a time of 26.05.

OVERTON

Boys-

Kulhanek- 1st – 100m and 200m dash, long jump and triple jump

Hayden Muirhead- 5th – 100m dash, 4th – 400m, 7th – 800m, 4th – high jump

Caleb Elfgren- 9th – 800m

Dawsen McCarter- 11th – 400m, 8th – pole vault

Wyatt Kyle- 7th – 1600m

Max Manzo- 12th – shot put and 18th – discus

Adam Grandon- 14th – shot put and 14th – discus

Jace Jeffries- 12th – discus

Brendan McCarter- 6th – high jump and long jump

Dylan Pooschke- 2nd – pole vault

Eli Luther- 4th – pole vault and 8th – triple jump

Tripp Davenport- 11th – long jump

4x100 relay- 5th – Gage Clifton, B. McCarter, Luther, Pooschke

4x400 relay- 5th – Davenport, Kyle, Jeffries, D. McCarter

4x800 relay- 3rd – Clifton, Jeffries, Luther, Kyle

Girls-

McCarter- 1st – 100m, 200m and 400m dash and triple jump

Violet Nelms- 2nd – 400m and 800m

JoLee Ryan- 6th – 400m, 5th – discus and 4th – triple jump

Daisy Ryan- 8th – discus

Addy Quintana- 14th – 800m, 13th – discus

Peyton Eby- 9th – 1600m and 7th – 3200m

Gracyn Luther- 5th – 100m and 300m hurdles and 2nd – pole vault

Ashlyn Florell- 8th – 300m hurdles and 10th – long jump

Chloe Svarvari- 9th – shot put

Natalie Wood- 7th – high jump

Braelyn Florell- 5th – pole vault

Sydnie Brown- 6th – pole vault and 15th – long jump

4x100 relay- 5th – Luther, Nelms, B. Florell, A. Florell

4x400 relay- 1st – Nelms, A. Florell, J. Ryan, B. Florell

4x800 relay- 6th – Svarvari, Quintana, Brown, D. Ryan

S-E-M

Boys-

Noah Eggleston- 3rd – 100m dash, 6th – 400m, 2nd – long jump

Kellen Eggleston- 3rd – 200m dash and long jump, 12th – 400m

Chance Daake- 13th – 400m, 10th – 800m, 5th – high jump

Jayson Guthard- 6th – 200m dash, 4th – shot put and 2nd - discus

Darren Schroeder- 7th – shot put

Grayden Anderson- 9th – long jump

Isaac O’Neill- 6th – triple jump

Jeison Galdamez-Solis- 11th – 800m, 13th – 1600m

Cohen Rohde- 3rd – shot put, 3rd – discus and 8th – high jump

Maddox Jones- 6th – discus

4z100 relay- 1st – K. Eggleston, Anderson, Guthard, N. Eggleston

4x800 relay- 5th – O’Neill, Anderson, Jones, Daake

Girls-

Taryn Arbuthnot- 1st – high jump, 3rd – 400m and long jump and 4th – 200m dash

Bryn Eggleston- 6th – 800m and triple jump

Allie Rohde- 11th – 800m

Josie Smith- 5th – 1600m and 3rd – 3200m

Rilyn Schledewitz- 6th – 1600m and 5th – 3200m

Jaycelyn Hoos- 6th – shot put, 3rd – discus and 14th – long jump

Christyn Kearney- 11th – shot put and 4th – discus

4x800 relay- 2nd – Schledewitz, Smith, Rohde, Eggleston

S-E-M and Overton competed on Friday, April 21 in Lexington at the Don Bader Invite.