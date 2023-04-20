OVERTON — On Tuesday, April 18, the Overton Eagles hosted a track invite with Ansley-Litchfield, Axtell, Pleasanton, South Loup, S-E-M and Twin Loup.
The lady Eagles took third as a team with 91 points and the lady Mustangs took fifth with 58 points.
On the boys side, the Eagles took third with 73.33 and the Mustangs took fourth with 68.33 points.
For Overton, Will Kulhanek set a new track record in the 100m dash with a time of 10.78. Adysen McCarter set a school record in the 100m dash with a time of 12.46 and in the 200m dash with a time of 26.05.
OVERTON
Boys-
Kulhanek- 1st – 100m and 200m dash, long jump and triple jump
Hayden Muirhead- 5th – 100m dash, 4th – 400m, 7th – 800m, 4th – high jump
Caleb Elfgren- 9th – 800m
Dawsen McCarter- 11th – 400m, 8th – pole vault
Wyatt Kyle- 7th – 1600m
Max Manzo- 12th – shot put and 18th – discus
Adam Grandon- 14th – shot put and 14th – discus
Jace Jeffries- 12th – discus
Brendan McCarter- 6th – high jump and long jump
Dylan Pooschke- 2nd – pole vault
Eli Luther- 4th – pole vault and 8th – triple jump
Tripp Davenport- 11th – long jump
4x100 relay- 5th – Gage Clifton, B. McCarter, Luther, Pooschke
4x400 relay- 5th – Davenport, Kyle, Jeffries, D. McCarter
4x800 relay- 3rd – Clifton, Jeffries, Luther, Kyle
Girls-
McCarter- 1st – 100m, 200m and 400m dash and triple jump
Violet Nelms- 2nd – 400m and 800m
JoLee Ryan- 6th – 400m, 5th – discus and 4th – triple jump
Daisy Ryan- 8th – discus
Addy Quintana- 14th – 800m, 13th – discus
Peyton Eby- 9th – 1600m and 7th – 3200m
Gracyn Luther- 5th – 100m and 300m hurdles and 2nd – pole vault
Ashlyn Florell- 8th – 300m hurdles and 10th – long jump
Chloe Svarvari- 9th – shot put
Natalie Wood- 7th – high jump
Braelyn Florell- 5th – pole vault
Sydnie Brown- 6th – pole vault and 15th – long jump
4x100 relay- 5th – Luther, Nelms, B. Florell, A. Florell
4x400 relay- 1st – Nelms, A. Florell, J. Ryan, B. Florell
4x800 relay- 6th – Svarvari, Quintana, Brown, D. Ryan
S-E-M
Boys-
Noah Eggleston- 3rd – 100m dash, 6th – 400m, 2nd – long jump
Kellen Eggleston- 3rd – 200m dash and long jump, 12th – 400m
Chance Daake- 13th – 400m, 10th – 800m, 5th – high jump
Jayson Guthard- 6th – 200m dash, 4th – shot put and 2nd - discus
Darren Schroeder- 7th – shot put
Grayden Anderson- 9th – long jump
Isaac O’Neill- 6th – triple jump
Jeison Galdamez-Solis- 11th – 800m, 13th – 1600m
Cohen Rohde- 3rd – shot put, 3rd – discus and 8th – high jump
Maddox Jones- 6th – discus
4z100 relay- 1st – K. Eggleston, Anderson, Guthard, N. Eggleston
4x800 relay- 5th – O’Neill, Anderson, Jones, Daake
Girls-
Taryn Arbuthnot- 1st – high jump, 3rd – 400m and long jump and 4th – 200m dash
Bryn Eggleston- 6th – 800m and triple jump
Allie Rohde- 11th – 800m
Josie Smith- 5th – 1600m and 3rd – 3200m
Rilyn Schledewitz- 6th – 1600m and 5th – 3200m
Jaycelyn Hoos- 6th – shot put, 3rd – discus and 14th – long jump
Christyn Kearney- 11th – shot put and 4th – discus
4x800 relay- 2nd – Schledewitz, Smith, Rohde, Eggleston
S-E-M and Overton competed on Friday, April 21 in Lexington at the Don Bader Invite.