Dennis Sell had a history of attempted sexual assault but a parole board released him, only for him to kill two Lexington women

Their decision played a part in the deaths of Judith Dangler and Ruth Eby.

On May 27, 1972, just nine months after his release, Sell was returned to the Nebraska State Penal Complex for a parole violation, for leaving the state.

On Nov. 1, 1974, Sell was paroled again, this time by a 3-0 vote. Conditions were set that Sell immediately start a work release program and that he receive a psychiatric evaluation.

When newspapers reached out to the Great Plains Mental Health Center at North Platte regarding Sell’s treatment in 1974, they reported for what amounted to a 20 minute interview with a worker at the center.

A letter was sent to the newspapers from health center worker Dorothy Wissbaum, “Dennis Sell was seen here at the health center on Nov. 15. I saw him for a period of 20 minutes and he seemed to be enjoying his job (at Howell Lumber, Lexington) and appeared pleasant and co-operative. He stated that he would be on parole until April of 1975. I am not aware of any requests from the Penal Complex for further psychiatric treatment at this center.”

The letter continued, “I did see him on one occasion, but further sessions did not seem warranted, as Dennis was not requesting further treatment.”