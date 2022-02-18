Dawson County Commissioners approve permit for RV park near Lakeview Acres at Johnson Lake

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners approved a conditional use permit for a recreational vehicle park on a five acre tract near Lakeview Acres at Johnson Lake during their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Marvin and Doug Cochrane appeared before the commissioners regarding the permit for the RV park. Marvin Cochrane said the area would allow for 32-35 RV lots.

The triangle shaped lot in question abuts the north side of Johnson Lake Recreation Road, across from Lakeview Acres and northwest of the Nautical Rose.

He said, if approved, they would operate the park year round to not only accommodate summer visitors to the lake, but workers who might be operating in the area on longer term projects.

Cochrane already operates CraZy Marv’s RV & Cabin Retreat, which includes 10 full time RV hook ups and 14 overnight hook ups on the Gosper County side of the lake near the inlet. There are also two small, “fisherman” bunk cabins and a rental home with three beds and two baths.

Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook said she had only received one letter from a resident near the lot asking how long someone with an RV could stay at the location.

According to county regulations, an RV may be inhabited for four months and remain on site in stored state for the remainder of the year.

She also noted the Dawson County Planning Commission first reviewed the permit and voiced their approval. Commissioner Rod Reynolds said the RV park would be a good use for the area, which is undeveloped at this time.

The commissioners approved the permit for the RV park.

Another public hearing was held to discuss an amendment to the county’s zoning regulations regarding the maximum area of private garages and outbuildings on lots in lake shore resident and rural residential zones.

Mike Moran, a Bass Bay resident appeared to speak for the amendment, he noted Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (CNPPID) recently granted extensions for outbuildings and he plans to construct a garage/workshop on his property but current county regulations capped the size of these buildings at 1,200 square feet.

The amendment would increase the size to 3,300 square feet, the size CNPPID allows. Holbrook said the Zoning Board voted unanimously to approve the increase. She noted the number one need at the lake is for more storage.

The commissioners voted to approve the amendment, with Reynolds abstaining, stating he was involved at Johnson Lake with the issue.

A public hearing for a conditional use permit by Doug Block for a hospice center on a 10 acre tract northwest of Gothenburg was canceled after the permit had been withdrawn due to a large amount of opposition to the plan.

Chad Derocher, with TNT Cyber Solutions gave an update on the county’s network and the recent work after the ransomware attack.

He gave a brief timeline of events, stating on Sept. 25, 2021, suspicious activity was detected on the county’s computer systems.

Derocher said the cause of the breach was a compromised password; the cybercriminals did reconnaissance on the servers, looking for important information.

When asked by the commissioners how this password could have been compromised, Derocher said it could have happened a number of ways; it may have been written on a sticky note, sent in an email or was just was an easier password to crack.

“Through its investigation, the county learned that the cybercriminals had accessed the county’s computer network and removed a limited amount of county data before deploying the ransomware. When the county refused to pay the ransom, the cybercriminals posted some county data on the Dark Web. The County immediately began an extensive review of this data and discovered that the data contained personal information,” according to a release from the Dawson County Attorney’s Office.

It is the advice of the FBI that no ransom every be paid to regain information, as there is no way of knowing who the criminals are or who they are affiliated with and there is no guarantee the information will be recovered, Derocher said.

After the attack, Derocher said the county’s systems were cleansed and rebuilt from scratch. The servers are now in Omaha under more security. Passwords across departments have been changed and changed again.

Two factor authentication is now being used to access the county systems and TNT will provide training to county employees on how to spot malicious emails.

TNT also did an audit of employees who had access permissions and those that were not deemed essential to a system were removed.

When asked about steps the public could take to ensure they are protected, Derocher said people should change every single password they have and make their new ones more difficult; instead of “password 123” use something like “ThX1d1U13m8T5%$#,” which is harder to crack.

He also said people should made sure their anti-virus software is up to date and current. Derocher said anything with an Internet Protocol (IP) address is vulnerable and steps should be taken to ensure they are secure.

Derocher also warned of using cellphones for banking or other transactions, he noted it may be convenient but a smartphone is just as vulnerable to being compromised as any computer.

He also noted social media does not help the cause of cybersecurity, he said the seemingly innocent quizzes on sites like Facebook may appear harmless but more often than not are designed to extract personal information from a person, something that might be used in a password.

Dawson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Greg Gilg appeared with the monthly crime report and stated the population of the jail by the end of Tuesday would be 95.

Newly appointed Commissioner Rick Zarek asked what the total population of the jail is, Gilg said 125 inmates, but if the population grows over 100, things begin to get tense.

Gilg noted their three new investigator cars are up and running and work continues on the statewide radio system upgrade.

Mark DeDiana, representing Lutz & Company, appeared to speak to the commissioners about an engagement letter his organization was presenting to the county.

DeDiana noted the National Association of County Officials (NACO) had been swamped with questions from counties about their American Rescue Plan funds and NACO contracted with Lutz & Company to help them address the needs of counties.

He noted the county was under no obligation to sign the engagement letter with Lutz & Company, they could go in on their own or could hire whoever they liked, but they were the organization chosen by NACO to help their member counties.

DeDiana said he could be as involved as remoting in to a computer to help fill out the additional reporting the ARPA funds require, he could simply review the reporting the county does or just offer guidance.

The commissioners approved signing the engagement letter with Lutz & Company.

During the committee reports, Commissioner Bill Stewart said Lutheran Family Services has moved out of the Dawson County Annex Building and found a new office space in Lexington.

In October 2021, the commissioners voted not to renew the lease with Lutheran Family Services in an effort to move some courthouse activities into the Annex Building’s 20 room office space.

It was stated room had effectively run out at the courthouse, with employees working in close quarters with one another and making the addition of any new services or offices difficult.

Lutheran Family Services appealed the decision, but the commissioners ultimately voted to let the lease expire in January 2022. Work is being done to figure out which services could be moved over to the Annex building.

During the board of equalization meeting, Assessor Nic Van Cura presented two permissive exemptions from a Hawk, LLC, and Breen Back, LLC, both not-for-profit and charitable ventures. The commissioners approved the exemptions.

A tax correction was also approved for a parcel owned by Dave Rowe. Van Cura said Rowe tore down a house that was on the plot in 2020 and that change had yet to be reflected in the taxes on the parcel, the commissioners approved the correction.