Dawson County 4-H holds successful event at Camp Comeca
top story

Dawson County 4-H holds successful event at Camp Comeca

Dawson County 4-H holds successful event at Camp Comeca

Dawson County youth who attended the 2021 4-H Camp Comeca were: (front row, left to right) Shank

Sall, Cozad; Mollie Spradlin, Cozad; Augustus Barnes, Gothenburg; Maggie Duryea, Lexington; Dylanger

Schledewitz, Oconto; Bristol Kubert, Johnson Lake; (middle row, left to right) Paige Walahoski, Overton;

Piper McCarter, Overton; Anslee Ostergard, Gothenburg; Rebecca Burns, Cozad; Mickailee Reil, Overton;

Sophia Burns, Cozad; Dallee Barnes, Gothenburg; (back row, left to right) Parker Walahoski, Overton; Eli

Boryca, Cozad; Emma Peterson, Gothenburg; Sarah Treffer, Cozad; Helene Keiser, Gothenburg; Kylee Kubert,

Johnson Lake; and Rieker Spradlin, Cozad.

 Courtesy photo • Dawson County Extension

COZAD — “A Step Back in Time” was the theme of the 2021 Dawson County 4-H Camp at Comeca south of Cozad. Fifteen campers, 6 counselors, and 3 staff and volunteers gathered June 1st through June 3rd for fun, fellowship, and education in a camp setting.

This year’s campers were kept busy with fun activities such as canoeing, swimming, creating leather craft projects, sports tournaments, archery, rock wall climbing, and even making homemade ice cream and s’mores. Many laughs and memories were created in just a short amount of time at the Dawson County 4-H Camp this year.

Best camper medals, selected by the 4-H members themselves, went to Augustus Barnes of Gothenburg and Kylee Kubert of Johnson Lake. Best Craft medals, selected by the 4-H counselors, were given to Bristol Kubert of Johnson Lake and Shank Sall of Cozad. Prizes also were awarded to the campers that had the cleanest cabin, the team that won the sports tournament, and to the team that won the Lip Sync Contest.

4-H Counselors were Eli Boryca of Cozad, Helene Keiser of Gothenburg, Emma Peterson of Gothenburg, Kylie Sellers of Lexington, Sarah Treffer of Cozad, and Parker Walahoski of Overton. Mike Wolff, Dawson County Extension Assistant; Hallett Moomey, Dawson County Extension Intern; and Chris Wolff, Club Leader; completed the camp staff.

