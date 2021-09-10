Cozad students take part in 2021 Ag Exposure Day

During the Harvest section, it was explained to the students how a combine equipped with a corn head works.

The head of the combine pushes through the corn field and grabs the stalks from the ground. The stalk is then forced through a small area where the corn cob pops off, along with much of the husks. Chains then push those cobs into the combine.

When the corn enters the combine, it’s fed up into a cylinder, turning the piece of corn and forcing the kernels loose. The kernels are then filtered through a sieve.

The combine on display was a John Deere S600, provided by Landmark Implement.

At the Bees and Pollination station, the students were told about all the different types of food people eat, how they grow, if they need to be pollinated, etc.

In one case, the presenter held a piece of lettuce up and told the students it grows right out of the ground and doesn’t need pollinators. He said if let grown long enough, it will eventually

At the Agronomy station, there were several different items laid out and one of them was soybeans. The students were told that while corn is the most produced crop in the state, soybeans are second most and are important in their own right.