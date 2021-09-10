Cozad students take part in 2021 Ag Exposure Day

COZAD — The fourth and fifth grade students of Cozad Elementary took part in Ag Exposure Day on Wednesday, Sept.8. The event is sponsored by the Cozad Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee and is held every two years to show students the variety of agriculture present in central Nebraska.
The event was held at Platte Valley Farms south of Cozad, which is owned by the Smith family.
Nearly 120 students from the fourth and fifth grades arrived at the farm to see and hear about the numerous ways people are involved in agriculture. Ten stations were set up for the students to visit in separate groups and listen to the speakers.
The event is held every two years and would have been held last year in 2020, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The stations included,
- Harvest: John Deer Combine and Grain Cart – Landmark Implement
- Bees and Pollination – Dennis and Eric Zimbelman
- Where Your Food Comes From – Cozad FFA
- Things Made of Corn – Chuck Bergen
- Farm to Table – Scott Bartells
- Water Shed – Chuck Burr and Todd Whitney
- Agronomy – Charlie Shoemaker
- Cattle Lesson – Addie and Emma Howerter
- Horses and Tack – Dale Henderson
- Field Sprayer – Nutrien Ag Solutions, Travis Brock
During the Harvest section, it was explained to the students how a combine equipped with a corn head works.
The head of the combine pushes through the corn field and grabs the stalks from the ground. The stalk is then forced through a small area where the corn cob pops off, along with much of the husks. Chains then push those cobs into the combine.
When the corn enters the combine, it’s fed up into a cylinder, turning the piece of corn and forcing the kernels loose. The kernels are then filtered through a sieve.
The combine on display was a John Deere S600, provided by Landmark Implement.
At the Bees and Pollination station, the students were told about all the different types of food people eat, how they grow, if they need to be pollinated, etc.
In one case, the presenter held a piece of lettuce up and told the students it grows right out of the ground and doesn’t need pollinators. He said if let grown long enough, it will eventually
resource.
At the Agronomy station, there were several different items laid out and one of them was soybeans. The students were told that while corn is the most produced crop in the state, soybeans are second most and are important in their own right.
The majority of soybeans goes toward feeding livestock, but can also be made into different types of oils, including fuel. Soybeans don’t need much fertilizer as they produce their own nitrogen, many farmers will plant soybeans in a field to help replenish the nitrogen in the soil.
Also at the Agronomy table was a piece of technology that is becoming much used in the world of agriculture, a drone. It’s not hard to see how a drone could be used in ag work, there are vast distances to cover and a drone can be used to check out fields, inspect pivots, locate cattle, etc.
Agronomy itself is the science and technology of producing and using plants in agriculture for food, fuel, fiber, recreation and land restoration.
The students got a cattle lesson from Addie and Emma Howerter, who both had their calves on hand that they had showed at the Dawson County Fair.
The students were told cattle are color blind and as prey animals, they have eyes on the side of their head, compared to a predator which has eyes on the front of their heads.
An average calf weighs around 60 pounds at birth and usually grows to 1,200 pounds when they are ready to be taken for harvest.
The Howerter’s also explained how they pick a calf to show for 4-H and how they train their calves with a rope halter to be show ready.
The students saw a familiar face in Dale Henderson, the Cozad Elementary School Principal at the Horse and Tack Station.
Henderson demonstrated the basics of horsemanship on the horse, Festus. He showed the different types of speeds a horse can move at, including a walk, trot, lope and gallop.
Henderson showed the different types of bridles one might use for a horse during their various stages of life. The students also learned about the different types of chaps worn by cowboys. One he showed where chinks, also called “half-chaps.” Henderson said these would be worn in warmer
grow its own seeds.
Cozad FFA instructor McKenzie Bivins and several student members performed a spoken skit detailing a farmer’s average day during the Where Your Food Comes From station. The fourth and fifth graders were also handed a small cup they were told to shake for the entire presentation.
At the end of the skit, it was revealed the students had made their own butter, the cups had been filled with cream and salt. The students got a chance to taste the butter they had made by trying it on a slice of bread.
When the students rotated to the Things Made of Corn station, arrayed on a table in front of them were, you guessed it, multiple items that contain some sort of corn based product, including cereals, chips, snacks, sauces, etc.
Corn is around 7,000 years old but has only been in North America since the last 1,000 years. The corn in North America originated in Mexico and was soon spread across the continent. It was then taken back to Europe by European explorers
Chuck Bergen said there are different types of corn, including white and yellow corn. White corn is usually found in snack products.
He said a typical corn ear has 16 rows of corn and the rows are always even, there are no ears with an odd number of rows on it.
Each ear of corn contains roughly 800 kernels, which makes a pound of corn consist of around 75,000 to 80,000 kernels. Corn is usually measured in bushels.
Stressing the importance of agriculture, Bergen told the students that a single farmer in the United States is responsible for feeding 150 to 160 people worldwide and a third of these individuals live in other countries.
At the Farm To Table section, Scott Bartells with Pioneer Seed spoke first about the different types of corn grown in Nebraska, including, yellow dent corn, sweet corn, white corn, high amylose corn, popcorn, red corn, blue corn and ornamental corn.
He said yellow dent corn, also known as field corn, is the most commonly grown type in Nebraska. It is used for both livestock feed and for fuel. Bartells said white corn is usually used in foods eaten by people and sweet corn can be eaten right off the cob, with a little butter of course.
When the students got to the Water Shed area, Todd Whitney with the Nebraska Extension Office told the students about the all-important water cycle.
The water cycle is kick started by something quite remote, the Sun. Whitney said the sun provides the energy to evaporate water, once in the sky it condenses enough to form clouds. Precipitation then falls as rain, snow or sleet and then returns back to the ground.
Whitney noted while water may be in many different states throughout the cycle, water never leaves the cycle. He also said it is important to consider how we use water as a society and make sure to protect this vital
climates.
Chaps are a shortened version of the Spanish word “chaparreras.” Like much of western horse culture, the origin of chaparreras was in the part of New Spain that later became Mexico, and has been assimilated into cowboy culture of the American West.
The last station was the Field Sprayer, on display was a John Deere R4045 self-propelled sprayer. The students were told Nutrien Ag Solutions does custom work spraying for farmers. They spray to kill both bugs and weeds, to keep the crops healthy and productive.
The sprayer is equipped with GPS and can self-turn at the end of the row, the students were told.
The event was capped off by an aerial applicator fly-by, conducted by a pilot with Mid-State Aviation of Cozad.