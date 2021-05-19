Callaway native Jim Jenkins announces his candidacy for Nebraska’s District 36 legislative seat

He hopes to found a website that is a one stop shop for entrepreneurs in Nebraska to find access to federal, state and local resources.

Jenkins said his network of friends around the state developed through his involvement with the restaurant business across the state as well as his involvement with numerous agricultural and community groups will enable him to be a bridge builder between rural and urban interests, according to a press release.

He also said he hopes to support and expand the state’s community colleges, as well as education and training in the trades. He added without employees, businesses cannot survive.

Jenkins said he is blessed to have experience in agriculture, food service and business, he said he hopes to bring his abilities to advocate for both ag and business in the Legislature. He also said he has experience on state boards and wants to help connect the district with key votes from the urban areas of the state.

In August of 2018, Jim was nominated by the Blueprint Nebraska Steering Committee to chair the Blueprint Entrepreneurship Council - leading entrepreneurs and innovators from across the state. He also serves on the board of directors for the Platte Institute, whose mission is to advance policies that remove barriers to growth and opportunity in Nebraska, according to a press release.