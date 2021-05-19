Callaway native Jim Jenkins announces his candidacy for Nebraska’s District 36 legislative seat

CALLAWAY — A Callaway native, longtime rancher, entrepreneur and restaurant owner announced his candidacy for Nebraska’s District 36 legislative seat in 2022.
Jim Jenkins is the operating partner for his family’s diversified farming, ranching and cattle feed operation near Callaway, according to a press release, he received a bachelor’s degree from Principia College in Elsah, Illinois and did graduate work at Northwestern Kellogg School of Business in Chicago.
“Jenkins has over 35 years of experience in agriculture and food related industries. He currently manages his family ranching and cattle feeding business near Callaway and is one of the owners of the Skeeter Barnes restaurant in Kearney,” according to a press release.
Jenkins says over the past several months he has spent the time speaking with residents of the district about their concerns, issues and priorities.
“As I have traveled and talked with people in the District I am impressed with all of the good things that are happening even in the midst of a pandemic. If elected, I look forward to working closely with the many talented people in the District on those issues critical to our success,” Jenkins said.
When asked about his goals, Jenkins said it is critical rural senators educate both urban senators and communities about the needs of rural Nebraskans.
He said at the moment there are more urban senators than rural ones and he hopes to “build a bridge” with urban senators to advocate for agriculture, small businesses and rural infrastructure.
"Since agriculture is literally the foundation on which our state economy is built, urban and rural senators must work together for the benefit of all Nebraskans,” Jenkins said in his press release.
Another concern not far from the minds of any rural agriculture producer is property taxes.
Jenkins said Nebraska’s tax system needs reform and while recent progress has been made, high property taxes continue to undermine agriculture, the foundation of the state. He acknowledged it would require heavy political lifting to make changes.
Another area Jenkins is interested in infrastructure and not just roads and bridges, but schools, health care and broadband access.
He said he emphasizes broadband expansion, as access to technology is more than important, it is critical. Coverage is still spotty in rural areas and he said it is important to remember that a healthy rural economy requires good infrastructure.
Jenkins also has experience in small business and said he wants to look into regulation and take away barriers to entrepreneurs and owners. He said without people willing to found small businesses, there cannot be a prosperous economy.
He hopes to found a website that is a one stop shop for entrepreneurs in Nebraska to find access to federal, state and local resources.
Jenkins said his network of friends around the state developed through his involvement with the restaurant business across the state as well as his involvement with numerous agricultural and community groups will enable him to be a bridge builder between rural and urban interests, according to a press release.
He also said he hopes to support and expand the state’s community colleges, as well as education and training in the trades. He added without employees, businesses cannot survive.
Jenkins said he is blessed to have experience in agriculture, food service and business, he said he hopes to bring his abilities to advocate for both ag and business in the Legislature. He also said he has experience on state boards and wants to help connect the district with key votes from the urban areas of the state.
In August of 2018, Jim was nominated by the Blueprint Nebraska Steering Committee to chair the Blueprint Entrepreneurship Council - leading entrepreneurs and innovators from across the state. He also serves on the board of directors for the Platte Institute, whose mission is to advance policies that remove barriers to growth and opportunity in Nebraska, according to a press release.
Jenkins emphasized he wants to avoid the partisan politics that has descended on the country and the state. He noted the non-partisan Unicameral of Nebraska, the only in the country and said we should put problem solvers first.
He said he has a history of working well with people, even when they had differing opinions, he said that is the nature of life, as we all have different perspectives. Jenkins said we need consensus and compromise and effective leaders to bring people together.
Jenkins noted that based on the latest census numbers, out-state Nebraska could lose at least two legislative seats in the upcoming redistricting, causing changes to many of rural districts' boundary lines including the possibility that the boundaries of District 36 could change.
He is interested in his home, Custer County, but wanted to get his name out so he could have chances to meet and talk with more people as the election approaches. The redistricting would be completed by now, but the 2020 Census was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jenkins currently serves on the Agriculture Builders of Nebraska board of directors and is a board member of the Callaway Hospital. Jim is a past chairman of the Nebraska Ethanol Board; is a past board member of the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition; former executive director of the Nebraska Corn-Fed Beef program; served for nine years on the Custer County Planning Commission; and is a past president of the Nebraska Restaurant Association. He is a past member of the President’s Advisory Council at the University of Nebraska, according to a press release.
Jenkins has hired veteran Nebraska political consultant Dan Parsons and Nebraska-based BCom Solutions to handle social media and website development.