Bond issue goes before Cozad voters for additions and renovations to elementary and high school buildings

COZAD — A $26 million bond issue is going before Cozad school district voters this week. The vote will be to approve additions, renovations to the elementary and high school and reduce the footprint of the district from five buildings to three.

Cozad Community Schools (CCS) Superintendent Angela Simpson said the process started out in January 2021 when a facilities study was conducted. Results came back in March and revealed $18 million would be required for needed updates to the school facilities.

CCS currently occupies five different buildings in the community. The preschool located in the former North Elementary, Cozad Elementary, the one facility holding both the middle school and high school, but are considered separate spaces and the district offices.

To promote greater efficiency, the plan would be to reduce the footprint of the district by closing the district office, moving the superintendent and staff to the high school and the preschool, moving students to the elementary school.

To facilitate these moves, the Cozad Elementary School and Cozad High School would see an increase in classroom space, create secure entrances, fix handicapped accessibility and other concerns.

“This project will provide our community with state of the art facilities which address urgent infrastructure needs, educational program needs and yearly maintenance and operational inefficiencies,” according to the All in For Cozad Committee.

The elementary building additions and renovations would include new Preschool, Kindergarten, elementary classrooms, music, library, and special education space. A new kitchen and multi-purpose dining area will also be included as well as secure entrances with reception and office space.

As a result, all Pre-K grade classrooms and services in the same building, a parking lot will also be included at the elementary school, to help alleviate parking on the streets surrounding the building.

The high school additions and renovations would include secure entrances with office space, Science, Art, and Alternative Ed classrooms, spacious commons area, locker rooms, and a competition level gymnasium.

Secure entrances include vestibules attached to administrative offices where visitors will be greeted prior to entering other parts of the building.

Roofs and HVAC systems would also be updated in the existing buildings.

The amount of new construction versus renovation at the facilities includes,

Elementary School:

Addition = 27,248 sq. ft.

Renovation = 3,903 sq. ft.

High School:

Addition = 39,599 sq. ft.

Renovation = 15,426 sq. ft.

The cost of the bond is $26 million.

“Construction costs have increased as a result of the pandemic. The board has determined that low bond rates, additional construction cost risk, ongoing temporary maintenance costs and inefficiency of operating five facilities and completing construction as soon as possible to provide a safe, secure, and appropriate educational environment for students indicates that moving forward now is in the best interest of the district,” according to the All in For Cozad Committee.

As to the question of what happens if the community does not act or continues to wait, the All in For Cozad Committee states, “A process has been completed to identify the district’s urgent needs and determine the project that addresses these needs. In an environment where interest rates continue to go up and construction inflation can increase 3-5 percent annually, waiting to address these needs can cost significantly more than addressing them now.”

There is still a bond outstanding in Cozad that was approved in 2005 and set to mature around June 2024. This bond was voted on and is taxed upon only city property and a small amount of agriculture land outside of city limits.

The new bond be will taxed on all valuation, both property and land that lies within district boundaries. The new bonded debt service will be structured around the remaining bond creating a level tax levy impact for taxpayers.

As the older bond is retired and the new bond takes its place, the net tax impact on homes will be around four cents per $100 of assessed value per year. For example, a house valued at $100,000, the annual tax increase to pay for the bond will be around $40 or $3.50 per month.

The tax impact for ag land is project to be as follows per acre on an annual basis:

Irrigated = $6.04

Dryland = $2.55

Grassland = $1.45

Cozad school district residents can calculate their tax impact at https://cozad.campaigninformation.org/financial/

There will be several opportunities to learn more about the bond.

An informational and social meeting will be held at the Elks Club on Wednesday Feb. 23 from 5-7 p.m. There will also be a public information forum held at Cozad Elementary School on Monday Feb. 28, tours will be given at 6:15 p.m. and the meeting will commence at 7 p.m.

Superintendent Simpson will be at the Wilson Public Library on Wednesday, March 2 at 10:15 a.m. to answer questions.

“Join us in the conference room that day for coffee from the Daily Scoop and to introduce yourself to the superintendent. If you are interested in finding out more about the proposed bond issue for Cozad Community Schools, there are flyers and scale drawings on display in the main area,” according to a press release from the Wilson Public Library.

Simpson said she hopes the district has been able to fully educate the public as to what their needs and plans are. She said the 100th Meridian is an, “extremely supportive community,” and she has already received positive feedback about the project.

The election will be by mail- in ballot. Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters residing in the district the week of Feb. 21, 2022. All ballots are due no later than 5 p.m., March 15, 2022 to Dawson County Clerk and Election Commissioner, Karla Zlatkovsky.

For those mailing their ballot, it is recommended that they send it at least one week prior to the deadline.

For those who need to register to vote, online registration must be completed by Friday, Feb. 25 and in-person registration ends at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 4.

More information can be found at cozad.campaigninformation.org or @AllinForCozadCommittee.

Simpson said recently a sixth grade student was able to see the renderings of the project and seemed to light up when they asked, “Will it look that way when I am in high school?”

Cozad voters will be the ones to provide the answer.