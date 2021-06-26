Barn Quilts of Dawson County receives Rising Star Award from NEBRASKAland Foundation

Mapel was commissioned to create and paint all 50 of the state quilts.

In 2018 she said each barn quilt is made using MDO, or Medium Density Overlay, board which has a resin pushed into both its top and bottom surface.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Working as a team, Mapel and her husband Ray cut out the boards and prime them. Ray drew the design on the board and Mapel labeled it showing what colors are to be used and where. Yellow Frogtape were used to separate areas of differing colors when paint was applied to ensure crisp lines.

Once painted, the boards are sealed twice with a sealant which also takes care of the edges. "I think the sealing is just as important as the color part, as that will ensure the longevity of the project to stand the test of time Mapel said.

The barn quilt trail and 50 state display caught the attention of the NEBRASKAland Foundation.

The NEBRASKAland Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation with the Governor as the honorary chairperson formed to enhance the pride Nebraskans share in the Good Life and to display this quality of life to guests visiting the great state of Nebraska, according to their website. It was established in 1962.