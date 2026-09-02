Visit your online Black Hills Energy account to sign up for alerts and update contact information.

To learn more about creating an emergency preparedness plan, visit blackhillsenergy.com/be-prepared.

Natural gas safety reminders

If you smell natural gas, with its telltale rotten egg odor, leave the area immediately and call 911 from a safe location. Avoid using electrical devices, phones, or light switches in the immediate area as they can create a spark and ignite a fire.

Make sure everyone in your household knows how to recognize the signs of a gas leak, so they know how to stay safe.

Spotlight on damage prevention

We work hard to educate our customers and communities about the importance of calling or clicking 811 before digging.

This applies to everyone, from contractors running excavation equipment, to families planting a new garden. Calling 811 at least 48 hours before breaking ground is the best way to prevent damage to underground utilities, which in turn prevents service interruptions, injuries and fatalities.

Learn more at blackhillsenergy.com/811.