KEARNEY — Black Hills Energy is encouraging customers to take a few simple steps now to prepare for possible weather-related outages and emergency situations in a press release Sept. 2.
Building a basic plan and gathering essential supplies can help households stay safe, comfortable, and connected — especially for those with medical needs or loved ones who may require additional support.
“Preparing in advance can go a long way, especially for customers who depend on medical equipment or who may need additional support,” said Andy Storf, general manager of Nebraska operations at Black Hills Energy. “Our priority is to empower our customers with the information they need to stay safe, be prepared and feel informed — no matter what conditions arise.”
Three tips to prepare at home:
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- Make an evacuation plan for your family and loved ones. Identify multiple escape routes out of the neighborhood should you need to leave with little advance warning. Plan a safe meeting location where you can meet if you get separated.
- Gather important supplies in an emergency supply kit and keep this handy. Your kit should have enough food, water and supplies for people and pets to last three days. Include important papers and documents, emergency contact numbers, prescription medicines, eyeglasses, computers, phones, chargers and hard drives, credit cards and cash, and pictures.
- Stay safe at home by making sure your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers are up to date and working well. Replace batteries and equipment if needed.
Black Hills Energy is also encouraging customers to sign up for outage alerts and encourage friends and family members to do the same.
Visit your online Black Hills Energy account to sign up for alerts and update contact information.
To learn more about creating an emergency preparedness plan, visit blackhillsenergy.com/be-prepared.
Natural gas safety reminders
If you smell natural gas, with its telltale rotten egg odor, leave the area immediately and call 911 from a safe location. Avoid using electrical devices, phones, or light switches in the immediate area as they can create a spark and ignite a fire.
Make sure everyone in your household knows how to recognize the signs of a gas leak, so they know how to stay safe.
Spotlight on damage prevention
We work hard to educate our customers and communities about the importance of calling or clicking 811 before digging.
This applies to everyone, from contractors running excavation equipment, to families planting a new garden. Calling 811 at least 48 hours before breaking ground is the best way to prevent damage to underground utilities, which in turn prevents service interruptions, injuries and fatalities.
Learn more at blackhillsenergy.com/811.