Top Story Spotlight Duck hunters select from two bag limits when registering for HIP Press Release Jul 23, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN — Duck hunters have their choice between two daily bag limits when they register for their Harvest Information Program (HIP) number this year.kAm%:6C @?6 :D 2 EC25:E:@?2= D:I\5F4< 328 =:>:E H:E9 DA64:6D 2?5 D6I C6DEC:4E:@?D] %:6C EH@ :D 2 E9C66\5F4< 328 =:>:E H:E9 ?@ DA64:6D @C D6I C6DEC:4E:@?D]k^AmkAmwx! C68:DEC2E:@? 368:?D pF8] `]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 E96 C68:DEC2E:@? AC@46DD[ 9F?E6CD H:== 36 2D<65 :7 E96J A=2? 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Related to this story Most Popular 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications. Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results SHOWMANSHIP Charles 'Nick' Nichols receives Quilt of Valor before Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Charles "Nick" Nichols of Lexington was honored with a Quilt of Valor Friday night before the first performance of the Platte Valley Auto Rode… Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad A small-town event sparked connections across Dawson County when Cozad hosted its annual Bands, Brews and BBQs Saturday, July 11. Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair The Dawson County Fair bucket calf show took place Thursday, July 10 at the fairgrounds in Lexington. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Dan Osborn holds press conference to highlight the rural policy approaches of his 2026 U.S. Senate bid Papillion La Vista district prepares to welcome students to newest elementary school Papillion La Vista district prepares to welcome students to newest elementary school DR Congo's Ebola outbreak becomes fastest ever recorded DR Congo's Ebola outbreak becomes fastest ever recorded Chickenpox outbreak spreads across Gaza’s overcrowded tent camps Chickenpox outbreak spreads across Gaza’s overcrowded tent camps