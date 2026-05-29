Top Story Spotlight Eustis-Farnam school announces honor roll Press Release May 29, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eustis-Farnam Public School announced the students who made honor roll from 7-12th grade.kAm-x? @C56C E@ 249:6G6 9@?@C C@== DEF56?ED >FDE 92G6 62C?65 2== pD 2?5 qD 5FC:?8 E96 D64@?5 D6>6DE6C[ H9:49 C646?E=J 4@?4=F565]k^AmkAmw:89 9@?@C C@== :D >256 3J DEF56?ED H9@ 62C?65 2== pD] k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts k9bmw:89 w@?@C #@==ik^9bmkAmy24BF6=J? z@49 WD6G6?E9Xj z6==2? }6H4@>3 WD6G6?E9Xj pG6CJ ~36C8 WD6G6?E9Xj |256=J? ~36C8 WD6G6?E9Xj z:?=6J $A:686= WD6G6?E9X r@C2=66 $49FCC W6:89E9Xj zJD@? s62? W?:?E9X[ |256=J? zF8=6C W?:?E9Xj |2556=:?6 %CJ@? W?:?E9Xj (9:E?6J (2== W?:?E9Xj qC64<6? w64@I W``E9Xj {2FCJ? #F52 W``E9Xj ~=:G:2 (2== W``E9Xj |2=:2 ':E6C W`aE9X]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal S-E-M's Taryn Arbuthnot ends career with state medal in long jump Gothenburg's Bryson Neels wins Class B 800-meter state gold ‘We are so proud’: Lexington soccer team gave town something to cheer for Lexington baseball teams place American flags at cemeteries to honor veterans for Memorial Day Lexington 14U baseball falls to Minden Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Gale Anderson Overton athletes earn state track medals k9bmw@?@C #@==ik^9bmkAm{2C2>:6 vC@G6D WD6G6?E9Xj #J<6C |4|:4926= WD6G6?E9X[ {@82? $>:E9 WD6G6?E9Xj {F42D r@49C2?6 W6:89E9Xj !2:D=66 z?24<DE65E W6:89E9Xj qFC<6 $49H2CEK W6:89E9Xj $2>F6= sJECJ49 W?:?E9Xj #26=J? %@36C6C W?:?E9Xj r@=6 s62? W`_E9Xj q62F z6CK?2C W`_E9Xj |2CJ29 ~36C8 W`_E9Xj y6??26 qC@4<>6:6C W``E9Xj r@@A6C z?24<DE65E W`aE9Xj wF?E6C zF8=6C W`aE9Xj w2=6J |@C2:? W`aE9Xj tE92? ~36C8 W`aE9Xj (9:E?6J !286 W`aE9Xj q6?E=6J $EF33D W`aE9Xj q=256? (:==:2>D W`aE9X]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure As of May 26, LCF has disbursed over $620,000 in community relief funding following Tyson closure. New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Juan and Lionel Herrera say discipline, family and food shaped their path to opening a restaurant. ‘We are so proud’: Lexington soccer team gave town something to cheer for The Lexington boys soccer team fell to Gretna in the Class B state soccer championship this year. But their run still gave the town hope in a … Lexington baseball teams place American flags at cemeteries to honor veterans for Memorial Day Lexington's 14U and junior baseball teams showed up Friday, May 22 to place American flags on all three Lexington cemeteries. Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction COZAD — Cozad Community Health System celebrated the hospital's 75th anniversary on Friday, May 15, as well as the reopening of the front entr… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video US: NASA Moon Mission Rocket Explosion Seen 120 Miles Across Florida Sky. Boater Captures Blue Origin Rocket Explosion Boater Captures Blue Origin Rocket Explosion Trump weighs potential deal with Iran as US orders new sanctions tied to Iranian oil Trump weighs potential deal with Iran as US orders new sanctions tied to Iranian oil How civics education helps diffuse political tension in U.S. schools How civics education helps diffuse political tension in U.S. schools