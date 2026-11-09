Spotlight Top Story Topical Dawson PPD reviews budgets, rates, and policies for 2027 Press Release Nov 9, 2026 28 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At a November meeting, Dawson Public Power District’s board approved the 2027 budget.kAm$:IEJ\@?6 >:==:@? 5@==2CD :? 3F586E65 @A6C2E:?8 6IA6?D6D :?4=F56 Scc >:==:@? :? AC@;64E65 H9@=6D2=6 A@H6C 4@DED] x? 255:E:@?[ S`b >:==:@? H:== 36 :?G6DE65 :? DJDE6> C6=:23:=:EJ 2?5 FA8C256D]k^AmkAm%96 3F586E >66ED s2HD@? !!s’D 7:?2?4:2= DE2?52C5D[ FD:?8 Sa >:==:@? 7C@> 2 C2E6 DE23:=:K2E:@? 7F?5 2?5 2 e]dT 2G6C286 C2E6 :?4C62D6]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm!@H6C $JDE6>D t?8:?66C:?8 D92C65 AC6=:>:?2CJ 4@DE @7 D6CG:46 DEF5J C6DF=ED] (9:=6 E96 DEF5J 7@4FD6D @? :>>65:2E6 ?665D[ :E 2=D@ :?4=F56D 2 7@C642DE E9C@F89 a_b_] %96 3@2C5 H:== C6G:6H 25;FDE>6?ED E@ :?5:G:5F2= C2E6D 2E E96:C ?6IE >66E:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Go Find It! Nebraska Here's how to watch Huskers vs. Illinois tonight Alcohol compliance checks held in Dawson County Lexington Planning Commission approves final plat of Tyson property Ministerial association hosts Mooberry Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner, seeks volunteers Investigative journalist to discuss Nebraska murder case at Cozad library Cozad upsets Pierce in first round of C1 football playoffs Pete Hegseth stares down likely impeachment vote. And he's not the only one Wilcox-Hildreth makes school history in first state volleyball berth, sweeps S-E-M Trump's midterm rebuke casts a new political landscape Dawson County wraps up Halloween week Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Dawson County 4-H launches holiday candy sale to support café 3 takeaways from a wild election night in Nebraska kAmru~ r2C>6? p4<6C>2? AC6D6?E65 $6AE6>36C’D 7:?2?4:2= C6A@CE] #6G6?F6 6I466565 3F586E 3J cT 7@C E96 >@?E9] ~G6C S`b >:==:@? :? :CC:82E:@? 6?6C8J D2=6D H6C6 3:==65 :? }@G6>36C] s2HD@? !!s :D FD:?8 2 =:?6 @7 4C65:E E@ 96=A A2J ~4E@36C 2?5 }@G6>36C 6IA6?D6D F?E:= :CC:82E:@? C6G6?F6 :D 4@==64E65]k^AmkAm&A52E6D E@ E96 v6?6C2= #F=6D 2?5 #68F=2E:@?D !@=:4J H6C6 2AAC@G65 3J E96 3@2C5] %96 492?86D E2<6 67764E @? y2?] `[ a_af] %96J :?4=F56ik^AmkF=mk=:mkAmt=64EC:42= A6C>:ED 2?5 :?DA64E:@?D H:== 36 C6BF:C65 7@C ?6H 28C:4F=EFC2= D6CG:46D 2?5 E9@D6 36:?8 >@5:7:65[ C6=@42E65[ @C FA8C2565] %9:D >2<6D E96 A6C>:E C6BF:C6>6?E 4@?D:DE6?E 7@C 2== 4FDE@>6CD]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmt=64EC:42= A6C>:ED 2?5 :?DA64E:@?D 2C6 C6BF:C65 367@C6 C64@??64E:?8 AC@A6CE:6D E92E H6C6 5:D4@??64E65 5F6 E@ 7:C6 @C @E96C >2;@C 52>286]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm}@ 4FDE@>6C\@H?65 6BF:A>6?E >2J 36 2EE24965 E@ 2 s2HD@? !!s A@=6] }6H 4FDE@>6C\@H?65 6=64EC:42= 6BF:A>6?E D9@F=5 36 :?DE2==65 2 >:?:>F> @7 E9C66 766E 7C@> s2HD@? !!s 6BF:A>6?E] tI:DE:?8 :?DE2==2E:@?D @7 4FDE@>6C 6BF:A>6?E[ DF49 2D 2 EC2?D76C DH:E49[ H:== 36 2==@H65 E@ C6>2:? :? D6CG:46[ AC@G:565 E96J 5@ ?@E AC6D6?E 2 D276EJ 92K2C5]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm$:8?65 62D6>6?ED 2C6 C6BF:C65 367@C6 2?J ?6H D6CG:46 :D 6?6C8:K65]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Alcohol compliance checks held in Dawson County Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have conducted alcohol compliance checks in Dawson County. Lexington Planning Commission approves final plat of Tyson property The Lexington Planning Commission held four separate public hearings Wednesday, Nov. 4, at a regular meeting in the City Council Chambers. Ministerial association hosts Mooberry Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner, seeks volunteers The Lexington Ministerial Association is sponsoring the Dale and Elaine Mooberry Family Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 26 and is seeking… Investigative journalist to discuss Nebraska murder case at Cozad library Award-winning investigative journalist Chet Hardin will visit Cozad’s Wilson Public Library for an author chat at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Tesla Adds Cybertruck Shift Before Major Factory Change Shayla Rautenberg's kill seals Milford's 2nd state title in a row Shayla Rautenberg's kill seals Milford's 2nd state title in a row Highlights: Syracuse wins thriller over Cozad, advances to C-1 semifinals Highlights: Syracuse wins thriller over Cozad, advances to C-1 semifinals How Nebraska’s sex-based restrictions on sports participation work How Nebraska’s sex-based restrictions on sports participation work