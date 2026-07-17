Top Story Spotlight Jate Saults of Big Springs is the back-to-back steer roping champion at the Dawson County Fair Jessica Kennedy Jul 17, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 Levi Gutierrez of Stephensville, Texas, ropes the horns of the steer in the steer roping competition at the Dawson County Fair Thursday night in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Big Springs' Jate Saults chases down the steer while swinging a large loop in the steer roping competition Thursday at the Dawson County Fair. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Ora Taton of Rapid City, South Dakota, attempts to stop his horse while getting off to tie the legs of the steer together in the steer roping competition at the Dawson County Fair. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gretna's Wayne Barber exits the top of his horse to race to the steer to tie its legs Thursday night in the steer roping contest in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Oconto's Wade Pearson swings his rope while chasing down fast steer in the steer roping competition Thursday night at the Dawson County Fair in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The first night of rodeo action kicked off Thursday at the Dawson County Fair with the steer roping competition.kAm%96C6 H6C6 `a 4@>A6E:E@CD 7C@> 24C@DD }63C2D<2[ %6I2D[ ~<=29@>2 2?5 $@FE9 s2<@E2]k^AmkAm%96 2G6C286 H:??6C 27E6C E9C66 C@F?5D @7 C@A:?8 H2D y2E6 $2F=ED @7 q:8 $AC:?8D]k^AmkAm%9:D :D $2F=EDV D64@?5 DEC2:89E J62C @7 H:??:?8 E96 4@>A6E:E:@? :? {6I:?8E@?]k^AmkAmw:D 2G6C286 E:>6 H2D dh]`[ H:??:?8 Se`d]`_ 7@C E96 2G6C286 E@E2=]k^Am kAmr=6E6 $4966C @7 '2=6?E:?6 EFC?65 :? 2 D64@?5 A=246 7:?:D9 :? E96 2G6C286 H:E9 2 b`]b E:>6 7C@> EH@ C@F?5D] w6 62C?65 Sc`_]_f]k^Am People are also reading… 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad Officers: Man amassed trash in Arizona national forest Dorita Glaze selected to benefit from Joe Torres Sand Volleyball tournament fundraiser Kearney student 'disappointed, shocked, angry, upset' that Joseph's closing Nebraska’s 2029 football schedule still has one opening — and suitors are emerging Business report details job losses in Nebraska food processing Review: Early winner emerges on ‘Dancing’ spinoff, ‘The Next Pro’ Gothenburg juniors fall to Holdrege in B-6 Junior Area Tournament semifinal Man dies, two other people injured in northwest Omaha crash What to do if you're stopped by immigration agents Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo Nebraskan accused in plot to kill the president seemed to blossom in college before troubling turn, friends and classmates say Gothenburg juniors' 'incredible' season ends after losing winner-takes-all championship game to Holdrege ICE was investigating him over an email. 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications. Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad A small-town event sparked connections across Dawson County when Cozad hosted its annual Bands, Brews and BBQs Saturday, July 11. Officers: Man amassed trash in Arizona national forest The Arizona man pleaded guilty to violating fire restrictions and unlawfully using federal land as a residence, court records show. Dorita Glaze selected to benefit from Joe Torres Sand Volleyball tournament fundraiser Dorita Glaze of Lexington was selected to receive funds raised at the 32nd annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament on Sunday, July … Kearney student 'disappointed, shocked, angry, upset' that Joseph's closing Joseph's College Cosmetology campuses in Kearney, Grand Island, Norfolk and Lincoln will close July 31, the college said. The Kearney location… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video City of Omaha addresses intersection the week after a fatal crash US Launches Fresh Strikes As Iran Says Civilian Sites Were Hit US Launches Fresh Strikes As Iran Says Civilian Sites Were Hit Trump reviving election fraud claims to contest midterm results, say Democrats Trump reviving election fraud claims to contest midterm results, say Democrats US media split on airing Trump's speech heavy with unproven claims US media split on airing Trump's speech heavy with unproven claims