Top Story Spotlight Topical Donors give record-breaking $745,194 during One Day for UNK Jessica Kennedy Nov 16, 2026 1 hr ago 0 UNK Chancellor Neal Schnoor and other members of the campus community celebrate the results of One Day for UNK on Friday in the Nebraskan Student Union. Erika Pritchard, UNK Communications Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy KEARNEY — Loper supporters joined together in a stampede of support for the 2026 One Day for UNK, raising a record $745,194 over 24 hours to support the University of Nebraska at Kearney.kAmxE H2D E96 7:CDE E:>6 E92E E96 E@E2= C2:D65 5FC:?8 E96 8:G:?8 52J DFCA2DD65 92=7 2 >:==:@? 5@==2CD]k^AmkAmuC@> ?@@? %9FCD52J E@ ?@@? uC:52J[ a[eee 8:7ED H6C6 C646:G65 E@ DFAA@CE &}z DEF56?ED[ :ED E9C66 4@==686D[ {@A6C pE9=6E:4D[ E96 {@A6C !2?ECJ[ r2=G:? %] #J2? {:3C2CJ[ &}z’D CFC2= 962=E9 :?:E:2E:G6D 2?5 >2?J @E96C 42FD6D 2?5 AC:@C:E:6D 24C@DD E96 F?:G6CD:EJ]k^Am kAm“~?6 s2J 7@C &}z :D 2 A@H6C7F= C6>:?56C @7 9@H >F49 E9:D F?:G6CD:EJ >62?D E@ D@ >2?J A6@A=6[” r92?46==@C }62= $49?@@C D2:5] “x 4@?E:?F6 E@ 36 :?DA:C65 3J E96 86?6C@D:EJ @7 @FC 2=F>?:[ 7C:6?5D[ 724F=EJ[ DE277[ DEF56?ED 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ A2CE?6CD]k^Am People are also reading… Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates LIV Golf's final scorecard: Biggest winners and losers from its collapse Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns Lexington City Council devoted much of its Nov. 10 meeting to revising the city’s zoning map and jurisdictional boundaries and annexing proper… Plum Creek Community Players open auditions for February show The Plum Creek Community Players is seeking local talent, ages 16 and up, for “Stupid Cupid Variety Show” Feb. 12, 2027. Arlington man, 43, charged in shooting death of woman, 37 The woman had been shot several times in the torso at the home she shared with the man, the Washington County Attorney's Office said. Lexington City Council to hold 4 public hearings at Nov. 10 meeting The Lexington City Council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 inside the Lexington City Council Chamber, 406 E. Seventh St. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after several hours Highlights: Adams Central wins semifinal over Syracuse, secures place in C-1 title game Highlights: Adams Central wins semifinal over Syracuse, secures place in C-1 title game WATCH: Al Unser Jr. watches UNL sim-racing member beat his time WATCH: Al Unser Jr. watches UNL sim-racing member beat his time Creighton University opens up new quad Creighton University opens up new quad