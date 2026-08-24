Alert Top Story Breaking Spotlight Topical Dawson County area teams sports schedule for 8/24 to 8/29 Jessica Kennedy Aug 24, 2026 15 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MONDAY, AUG. 24kAm{6I:?8E@? G@==6J32== ;2>3@C66 2E 9@>6 GD] r2>3C:586 \ e A]>]k^AmkAmr@K25 G@==6J32== ;2>3@C66 2E 9@>6 GD] qC25J \ e A]>]k^AmkAm~G6CE@? G@==6J32== 2E 9@>6 GD] $@FE96C? '2==6J \ dib_ A]>]k^AmkAm$\t\| G@==6J32== 2E 9@>6 GD] p?D6=>@\|6C?2 \ eib_ A]>]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m%&t$sp*[ p&v] adk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? D@7E32== 2E 9@>6 GD] p52>D r6?EC2= \ eib_ A]>]k^Am People are also reading… 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center Lady Swedes softball drops season opener to McCook Western Nebraska Football Top 5s Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court ‘It’s hard work': Nebraska’s summertime rite of passage is quietly fading Douglas County dismisses misdemeanor charges against Bellevue police officer Volleyball top returners and key departures for Dawson County high school teams LRHC’s Lehmann receives 2026 Caring Kind Award at surprise event Livin’ Out Loud goes on despite storm damage Gothenburg softball finishes in seventh at Lexington tournament Wiley Canyon Ultra race hosts inaugural event Aug. 29 starting at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Lake McConaughy could break its record low as summer wanes kAmr@K25 D@7E32== 2E 9@>6 GD] }@CE9 !=2EE6 \ eib_ A]>]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%w&#$sp*[ p&v] afk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? 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D@7E32== 2E w@=5C686 x?G:E6 \ h 2]>]k^AmkAmr@K25 D@7E32== 2E q=2:C x?G:E6 \ h 2]>]k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8 D@7E32== 2E u:==>@C6 r6?EC2= x?G:E6 \ `_ 2]>]k^AmkAm~G6CE@? G@==6J32== 2E 9@>6 :?G:E6 \ `_ 2]>]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault A 25-year-old Lexington man has been arrested for first-degree sexual assault. Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it Two paid staffers of Dan Osborn’s campaign joined an effort to dissolve a rival political party last year, documents show. First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center The first annual Cozad lipedema 5K run and walk was held at the Cozad Wellness Center on Saturday, Aug. 22. Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court A jury found Aristh Rodriguez-Linares guilty of manslaughter and two other felonies Wednesday in Dawson County District Court. ‘It’s hard work': Nebraska’s summertime rite of passage is quietly fading For years, the number of Nebraska kids signing up for corn detasseling jobs has steadily shrunk as teen appeal of farm jobs dwindles. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video City announces developments for Urban Core Housing Fund LPD investigating a new lead in the Regina Bos disappearance case Wire Top Story LPD investigating a new lead in the Regina Bos disappearance case What happens after Lindsay Clancy's trial ends? USA TODAY explains. What happens after Lindsay Clancy's trial ends? USA TODAY explains. 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