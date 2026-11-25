Top Story Spotlight Dawson County Children’s Museum brings Polar Express to life Ashley Mohler Nov 25, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Polar Express is coming to Lexington. Dawson County Children’s Museum is bringing the well-loved story to life for two weekends in December.kAm!2EE {@?8=J @7 s2HD@? r@F?EJ r9:=5C6?’D |FD6F> D2:5 D96 H2D :?DA:C65 E@ DE2CE E96 !@=2C tIAC6DD 6G6?E 27E6C 96C D:DE6C\:?\=2H E@=5 96C 23@FE 2 D:>:=2C 6G6?E]k^AmkAm$96 @C:8:?2==J DE2CE65 :E 2E #:586H2J $6?:@C {:G:?8 H:E9 EH@ G2?D] %96 6G6?E C6>2:?65 E96C6 7@C E9C66 J62CD 367@C6 >@G:?8 E@ E96 >FD6F>’D (2D9:?8E@? $EC66E =@42E:@?]k^AmkAm{2E6C[ {@?8=J 2?5 96C 9FD32?5 AFC492D65 E96 @=5 !:KK2 wFE 2?5 C6>@56=65 :E 2D E96 >FD6F>’D ?6H =@42E:@?] }@H[ E96 !@=2C tIAC6DD 6G6?E :D 96=5 E96C6 2??F2==J]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington man dies in single-vehicle crash late Sunday night; car engulfed in fire Spreading HOPE: Nonprofit Hope Esperanza expands to Lexington, new location to open Dec. 14 Funeral for father of Ben Sasse set for Monday Nebraska widow’s big win against life insurer in legal limbo; she seeks state action Minutemen pull away to defeat Hi-Line 75-36 in the Hall of Fame jamboree Monday Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? Video: Matt Rhule's full press conference after Nebraska's win over Ohio State Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates Lexington Regional Health Center's stuffie clinic helps children feel at ease at the doctor Woman, 22, fatally stabbed in Omaha early childhood education center parking lot Lexington senior finishes first in Turkey Trot C-1 state football: Key plays, game balls from Boys Town's win over Adams Central Christmas parade seeks entries to ‘Light Up Lex’ this holiday season Optimist Club raises awareness of Operation Santa Claus, provided for 400 children last year Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm“xE’D C62==J 2 7F? 6G6?E] xE’D 8@@5 7@C E96 4@>>F?:EJ[” {@?8=J D2:5]k^AmkAmtG6?E A2CE:4:A2?ED H:== >66E 2E E96 >FD6F> @? @?6 @7 7@FC ?:89ED E@ 6IA6C:6?46 E96 >28:4 @7 E96 A@AF=2C !@=2C tIAC6DD DE@CJ] %96J H:== C:56 @? 3FD6D 2C@F?5 E@H? 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Ashley Mohler Reporter Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington man dies in single-vehicle crash late Sunday night; car engulfed in fire Lexington Police are investigating the death of a man in car crash and subsequent car fire on Sunday, Nov. 22. Spreading HOPE: Nonprofit Hope Esperanza expands to Lexington, new location to open Dec. 14 A new nonprofit is coming to the Lexington community. Hope Esperanza, originally started in North Platte, is set to open Dec. 14, in Lexington. Funeral for father of Ben Sasse set for Monday Funeral and visitation services for Gary Sasse, father of former Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, will be held Monday in Lincoln. Nebraska widow’s big win against life insurer in legal limbo; she seeks state action Twice she won trials against an insurance provider who denied a claim after her husband died of COVID-19. But Vaneza Ramos has yet to see any … Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Trump Admin Set To Unveil New Tariffs On 16 Global Economies Highlights: Omaha Skutt defeats Gretna East, wins Class B state title Highlights: Omaha Skutt defeats Gretna East, wins Class B state title Highlights: Boys Town defeats Adams Central, wins school's first football state title Highlights: Boys Town defeats Adams Central, wins school's first football state title Highlights: Hartington Cedar Catholic defeats Grand Island CC to win school's first state title Highlights: Hartington Cedar Catholic defeats Grand Island CC to win school's first state title