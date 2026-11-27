Top Story Spotlight City Council certifies election results, prepares for new members Ashley Mohler Nov 27, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lexington City Council held a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, where they certified the election results and prepared to say goodbye to long-standing council members John Salem and John Fagot.kAm%96 a_ae 86?6C2= 6=64E:@? C6DF=ED 46CE:7:65 3J E96 s2HD@? r@F?EJ r=6C< H6C6 AC6D6?E65 E@ E96 4:EJ 4@F?4:=] s6AFEJ r:EJ |2?286C q:== qC64<D D2:5 2 72C6H6== E@ E96 @FE8@:?8 4@F?4:= >6>36CD H6C6 96=5[ 2D |2J@C y@9? u28@E 2?5 4@F?4:=>2? y@9? $2=6> H6C6 ?@E C66=64E65]k^AmkAmpD C6A@CE65 :? E96 r=:AA6C\w6C2=5 @? }@G] c {:K36E9 {@A6K 2?5 w2?5J |2C:? s:2K H6C6 6=64E65 :? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington Police investigating Thanksgiving death Lexington police are investigating the death of a man at a home in the 600 block of South Madison Street on Thanksgiving. Lexington man dies in single-vehicle crash late Sunday night; car engulfed in fire Lexington Police are investigating the death of a man in car crash and subsequent car fire on Sunday, Nov. 22. Spreading HOPE: Nonprofit Hope Esperanza expands to Lexington, new location to open Dec. 14 A new nonprofit is coming to the Lexington community. Hope Esperanza, originally started in North Platte, is set to open Dec. 14, in Lexington. Woman, 22, fatally stabbed in Omaha early childhood education center parking lot The homicide at Kids Can Community Center, 4768 Q St., was reported to police around 9:15 a.m. Police said the scene is secure. Nebraska widow’s big win against life insurer in legal limbo; she seeks state action Twice she won trials against an insurance provider who denied a claim after her husband died of COVID-19. But Vaneza Ramos has yet to see any … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video South 27th Street reopens Black Friday hype stems from a desire 'to be part of a collective event', expert says Black Friday hype stems from a desire 'to be part of a collective event', expert says Law Enforcement and city officials answer questions about Lauren Becker homicide Law Enforcement and city officials answer questions about Lauren Becker homicide Robert Patterson, CEO of Kids Can talks about Lauren Becker, who was killed yesterday Robert Patterson, CEO of Kids Can talks about Lauren Becker, who was killed yesterday