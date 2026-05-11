Top Story Spotlight Gothenburg art offers students enrichment through one-day camps Ashley Mohler May 11, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The art department at Dudley Elementary in Gothenburg is offering students a chance to express themselves through a one-day art camp in June.kAm#68:DEC2E:@? :D @A6?[ 2?5 z\e 6=6>6?E2CJ 2CE E62496C y2>: $E@CE6?364<6C D2:5[ “pCE 42>A AC@G:56D DEF56?ED H9@ 2C6 ?@E :?E6C6DE65 :? DA@CED H:E9 D@>6E9:?8 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :?” 5FC:?8 E96 DF>>6C]k^AmkAm“x :?:E:2==J 3C@F89E E96 2CE 42>A :562 E@ >J 7@C>6C 4@==628F6[ z2C2 {:3:49[ 2D H6 H6C6 5:D4FDD:?8 E96 C:D:?8 4@DED @7 2CE DFAA=:6D[” $E@CE6?364<6C D2:5] “(6 3C2:?DE@C>65 E96 A@DD:3:=:E:6D 2?5 7@F?5 E92E :?4=F5:?8 2? 6=6>6?E2CJ 2CE 42>A :? E96 DF>>6C H@F=5 36?67:E 7FEFC6 AFC492D6D 7@C >2E6C:2=D :? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures The group of Lexington citizens is asking for answers from the city about the maintenance of Greenwood Cemetery. 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Lexington High School held their graduation ceremony Sunday, May 3, in the high school gymnasium. Lexington area journalist Barb Bierman Batie inducted into the Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame The late Barb Bierman Batie was the 2026 inductee into the Marian Andersen Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame, honored April 25. Phillips Canyon State Recreation Area open to the public Phillips Canyon State Recreation Area is now open to the public providing expanded outdoor access and improved boating opportunities to the ca… Nebraska man sues to stop use of new Medicaid assessment tool A 35% drop in Medicaid waiver funding this year could result in Nicholas Bessey losing the community-based services he currently receives, acc… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Energy secretary says administration is open to suspending federal gas tax Plane with U.S. carrying passengers of the cruise ship MV Hondius arrives in Omaha Plane with U.S. carrying passengers of the cruise ship MV Hondius arrives in Omaha Trump, XI set to discuss Iran, trade, more Trump, XI set to discuss Iran, trade, more Iran won’t destroy its uranium, but may ‘give assurances on the use of nuclear facilities’ Iran won’t destroy its uranium, but may ‘give assurances on the use of nuclear facilities’