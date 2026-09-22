Top Story Spotlight Wayne State College selected as FirstGen Forward Network member Press Release Sep 22, 2026 19 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAYNE — FirstGen Forward announced Wayne State College as a new member to the FirstGen Forward Network Class of 2026.kAm%@ 36 D6=64E65 2D 2 u:CDEv6? u@CH2C5 }6EH@C< >6>36C[ (2J?6 $E2E6 5:DA=2J65 2 56>@?DEC2E65 4@>>:E>6?E E@ :>AC@G:?8 6IA6C:6?46D 2?5 25G2?4:?8 DF446DD 7@C 7:CDE\86?6C2E:@? 4@==686 DEF56?ED]k^AmkAmu@CEJ\7:G6 A6C46?E @7 (2J?6 $E2E6 DEF56?ED 2C6 7:CDE\86?6C2E:@?]k^AmkAm“pE (2J?6 $E2E6[ H6 <?@H 2EE6?5:?8 4@==686 7@C E96 7:CDE E:>6 42? 36 6I4:E:?8[ 3FE :E 42? 2=D@ 4@>6 H:E9 2 =@E @7 BF6DE:@?D[” D2:5 z6G:? w2==6[ G:46 AC6D:56?E 7@C 6?C@==>6?E >2?286>6?E 2E (2J?6 $E2E6] “}62C=J d_ A6C46?E @7 @FC DEF56?ED 2C6 E96 7:CDE :? E96:C 72>:=:6D E@ 2EE6?5 4@==686 2?5 DFAA@CE:?8 E96> :D?VE 2 DA64:2= :?:E:2E:G6 7@C FDj :EVD A2CE @7 H9@ H6 2C6] (6 H2?E 6G6CJ DEF56?E E@ 766= E96J 36=@?8 96C6[ 2?5 @FC 724F=EJ 2?5 DE277 2C6 96C6 E@ DFAA@CE E96>]”k^Am People are also reading… Childhood dream comes true; Drink Eazy set to open storefront Communication main topic at first Orange and Black meeting, school district plans new platform He relieved pain for 60 years. Now 88, Kearney man is passing down his legacy Emersyn Propp sets career high with 28 kills in Cozad’s win over St. Pat’s Lexington Middle School band to perform Saturday at UNK Band Day Parade Lexington drops only 2 matches in home tennis dual invite Thursday Me-ouch! Scottsbluff crushes Lexington 59-6 Friday Commissioners set public hearing for road vacation Lexington's Patrick Martin claims fifth NSRA tie-down roping year-end title Paul Hammel: Fight over feline calls for having a little fun sometimes Dale Thomas Krings Matt Rhule didn’t like Nebraska’s halftime habit. So he changed it Paul Hammel: Growth of data centers and AI prompt reconsideration by state leaders Troopers find nearly 20,000 lbs of drugs, trailer full of stolen items in Dawson County traffic stops Lexington wins home tennis dual 4-1 over Adams Central Tuesday kAm“q6:?8 A2CE @7 E96 u:CDEv6? u@CH2C5 }6EH@C< :D 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ C64@8?:K6 @FC 4FCC6?E DEC6?8E9D[ H9:=6 =62C?:?8 9@H H6 42? :>AC@G6 @FC DFAA@CE 7@C DEF56?ED – 7C@> E96 >@>6?E E96J 4@?D:56C (2J?6 $E2E6 E9C@F89 8C25F2E:@?[” 25565 w2==6]k^AmkAm%96 u:CDEv6? u@CH2C5 }6EH@C< AC@G:56D 2 E9C66\A92D6 2AAC@249 — }6EH@C< |6>36C[ }6EH@C< {6256C[ 2?5 }6EH@C< r92>A:@? — E@ D42=:?8 9@=:DE:4 7:CDE\86?6C2E:@? DEF56?E DF446DD 3J 6?828:?8 2?5 6>A@H6C:?8 9:896C 65F42E:@? :?DE:EFE:@?D E@ EC2?D7@C> E96 7:CDE\86?6C2E:@? DEF56?E 6IA6C:6?46[ 25G2?46 24256>:4 2?5 4@\4FCC:4F=2C @FE4@>6D[ 2?5 3F:=5 >@C6 :?4=FD:G6 :?DE:EFE:@?2= DECF4EFC6D]k^Am kAm(:E9 E96 ?6H 4=2DD[ E96 }6EH@C< :?4=F56D >@C6 E92? d__ :?DE:EFE:@?D @7 9:896C 65F42E:@?[ :?4=F5:?8 EH@ DE2E6H:56 DJDE6>D[ C6AC6D6?E:?8 cg DE2E6D 2?5 E96 s:DEC:4E @7 r@=F>3:2]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm“(6 2C6 6I4:E65 E@ H6=4@>6 (2J?6 $E2E6 r@==686 E@ E96 u:CDEv6? u@CH2C5 }6EH@C<[” D2:5 |2CE:?2 p] |2CE:?[ G:46 AC6D:56?E 2E u:CDEv6? u@CH2C5] “%9C@F89@FE E96 2AA=:42E:@? AC@46DD[ (2J?6 $E2E6 56>@?DEC2E65 2 4=62C 4@>>:E>6?E E@ 25G2?4:?8 DF446DD 7@C 7:CDE\86?6C2E:@? DEF56?ED – 324<65 3J 2 H:==:?8?6DD E@ 2=:8? DEC2E68J[ 52E2[ 2?5 42>AFD\H:56 677@CED 7@C =@?8\E6C> :>A24E] %96:C =6256CD9:A C67=64ED 2 >62?:?87F= :?G6DE>6?E :? 4C62E:?8 E96 4@?5:E:@?D H96C6 7:CDE\86?6C2E:@? DEF56?ED 42? E9C:G6]”k^Am kAmx? E96 7:CDE A92D6 @7 E96 }6EH@C<[ D6=64E65 :?DE:EFE:@?D A2CE:4:A2E65 :? E96 u:CDEv6? u@CH2C5 }6EH@C< ':CEF2= z:4<\@77 @? pF8] a_]k^AmkAmpD 2 }6EH@C< |6>36C[ (2J?6 $E2E6’D :?E6C6DE65 724F=EJ 2?5 DE277 H6C6 277@C565 @AA@CEF?:E:6D E@ 6?8286 H:E9 A66C :?DE:EFE:@?D 2=D@ H@C<:?8 E@ 4C62E6 6?G:C@?>6?ED E92E :>AC@G6 E96 6IA6C:6?46D 2?5 DF446DD @7 7:CDE\86?6C2E:@? DEF56?ED[ 2?5 H:== A2CE:4:A2E6 :? >@?E9=J 42==D[ AC@76DD:@?2= 56G6=@A>6?E[ 8@2= D6EE:?8[ 3=@8 56G6=@A>6?E[ 2??F2= C6A@CE:?8[ 2?5 >@C6]k^Am kAmp7E6C DF446DD7F= 4@>A=6E:@? @7 E96 }6EH@C< |6>36C A92D6[ :?DE:EFE:@?D >2J AC@8C6DD E@ E96 D64@?5 A92D6[ u:CDEv6? u@CH2C5 }6EH@C< {6256C[ :? H9:49 :?DE:EFE:@?D C646:G6 2? 6G:56?46\32D65 2?5 C6D62C49\DFAA@CE65 7C2>6H@C< @7 24E:@?23=6 AC:@C:E:6D DFAA@CE65 E9C@F89 >@?E9=J H@C<D9@ADj 5:28?@DE:4 E@@=D AC@G:5:?8 4C:E:42= :?DE:EFE:@?2= :?D:89Ej C@3FDE 52E2\D92C:?8 2D A2CE @7 E96 ?2E:@?2= !@DED64@?52CJ s2E2 !2CE?6CD9:Aj 8F:52?46 @7 6IA6CE 4@2496D 2=@?8 6249 DE6A @7 E96 6IA6C:6?46j 2?5 >@C6]k^Am kAm&=E:>2E6=J[ 2== }6EH@C< :?DE:EFE:@?D DEC:G6 7@C ?2E:@?2= =6256CD9:A 2D u:CDEv6? u@CH2C5 }6EH@C< r92>A:@?D]k^AmkAm“%96C6 :D ?@E9:?8 BF:E6 =:<6 D66:?8 2 ?6H 86?6C2E:@? @7 :?DE:EFE:@?D DE6A :?E@ E9:D ?6EH@C< H:E9 AFCA@D6 2?5 A2DD:@?[Q D2:5 sC] $E6A92?:6 y] q2??:DE6C[ AC6D:56?E @7 u:CDEv6? u@CH2C5] Qu:CDEv6? u@CH2C5 6I:DED 3642FD6 H6 36=:6G6 :?DE:EFE:@?D 2C6 DEC@?86DE H96? E96J =62C? 2=@?8D:56 @?6 2?@E96C — D92C:?8 6G:56?46\32D65 AC24E:46D[ H@C<:?8 E9C@F89 492==6?86D E@86E96C[ 2?5 25G2?4:?8 7:CDE\86?6C2E:@? DEF56?E DF446DD 2E D42=6]k^Am kAmQ(2J?6 $E2E6 r@==686 :D ;@:?:?8 2 4@>>F?:EJ @7 AC24E:E:@?6CD 5@:?8 6I24E=J E92E[ 2?5 E96 r=2DD @7 a_ae C6AC6D6?ED 2 C6>2C<23=6 8C@F?5DH6== @7 6?6C8J 2?5 4@>>:E>6?E] x <?@H (2J?6 $E2E6 r@==686 H:== 36 2 >62?:?87F= 4@?EC:3FE@C E@ H92E H6 3F:=5 E@86E96C]”k^Am kAm%@ =62C? >@C6 23@FE 7:CDE\86?6C2E:@? 677@CED 2E (2J?6 $E2E6 r@==686[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]HD4]65F^EC:@Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHD4]65F^EC:@k^2m] %@ =62C? >@C6 23@FE u:CDEv6? u@CH2C5[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]7:CDE86?7@CH2C5]@C8Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm7:CDE86?7@CH2C5]@C8k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Childhood dream comes true; Drink Eazy set to open storefront Emmily Monrroy was a little girl when she first dreamed of owning her own business. As a child, she imagined building a fashion empire. Communication main topic at first Orange and Black meeting, school district plans new platform Lexington Public Schools Superintendent John Whetzal hosted the first Orange and Black Board Recap meeting Wednesday morning at the Lexington … He relieved pain for 60 years. Now 88, Kearney man is passing down his legacy Chick Messbarger found joy in relieving pain. He was an anesthesiologist for 60 years and inspired his children and four grandchildren to go i… Lexington Middle School band to perform Saturday at UNK Band Day Parade KEARNEY — A tradition that has showcased generations of musicians returns to downtown Kearney this weekend. Commissioners set public hearing for road vacation Dawson County Commissioners entered two executive sessions Tuesday, Sept. 15, to privately discuss the vacation of Road 425 and an interlocal … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Judge orders man shot by ICE to court as police release new body cam video Chinese beauty products prove resilient amid US-China trade war Chinese beauty products prove resilient amid US-China trade war What the FAA's new AI system means for Washington DC-area flyers What the FAA's new AI system means for Washington DC-area flyers How Long Does Beef Jerky ACTUALLY Stay Good? How Long Does Beef Jerky ACTUALLY Stay Good?