Top Story Spotlight Local 4-H'ers earn ribbons during clothing show at the Dawson County Fair Jessica Kennedy Jul 22, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The garments and items made this year by Dawson County 4-H’ers were entered at the 2026 Dawson County Clothing Contest.kAm$FA6C:?E6?56?E r2C@= z6:D6C @7 v@E96?3FC8 2?5 pDD:DE2?E $FA6C:?E6?56?E $92C@? !62CD@? @7 qC25J[ H6C6 :? 492C86 @7 E96 4=@E9:?8 6I9:3:ED[ 244@C5:?8 E@ $2C29 u2??:?8[ &}{ 6IE6?D:@? 65F42E@C]k^AmkAm%96 4=@E9:?8 4@?DECF4E:@? C:33@? 2H2C5D @? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications. Charles 'Nick' Nichols receives Quilt of Valor before Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Charles "Nick" Nichols of Lexington was honored with a Quilt of Valor Friday night before the first performance of the Platte Valley Auto Rode… Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results SHOWMANSHIP Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad A small-town event sparked connections across Dawson County when Cozad hosted its annual Bands, Brews and BBQs Saturday, July 11. Man dies, two other people injured in northwest Omaha crash One person died and two others were injured Sunday following a two-vehicle crash in northwest Omaha. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video The Iran war has cost the US $37.5 billion dollars, says Defense Secretary Pete Hesgseth Omaha Mayor John Ewing presents proposed 2027 city budget Omaha Mayor John Ewing presents proposed 2027 city budget UBT's Noah Barnes hits triple UBT's Noah Barnes hits triple Counties with the most gun deaths Counties with the most gun deaths