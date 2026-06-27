Top Story Spotlight Nebraska Poison Control gives Fourth of July safety tips Jessica Kennedy Jun 27, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Summer is here! Whether you are enjoying fireworks, backyard barbecues, camping trips, or days on the water, these Poison Center tips can help keep your holiday safe.kAmkDEC@?8mu:C6H@C<Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmu:C6H@C<D 92G6 496>:42=D E92E 42? 36 92C>7F= :7 DH2==@H65 2?5 42? 42FD6 D6C:@FD 3FC?D 2?5 6J6 :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAm$A2C<=6CD 244@F?E 7@C >2?J 7:C6H@C<\C6=2E65 :?;FC:6D[ 6DA64:2==J :? 49:=5C6?]k^Am kAmp=H2JD AC@G:56 4=@D6 25F=E DFA6CG:D:@? H96? 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Younes Landing breweries, golf driving range provide new gathering spots in Kearney Military museum showcases three vehicles during first summer Demo Day Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Dawson County Commissioners discuss police training during brief meeting Letter to the editor: Community input is not conflict — it's partnership Lexington City Council approves downtown storefront church's conditional use permit Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar kAmkDEC@?8mv=@H DE:4<Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmv=@H DE:4<D 2C6 2 4@>>@? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies A 46-year-old Lexington man has been charged with multiple felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake The Gosper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that occurred at Medo's Resort, located at Johnson Lake. Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims A woman says abuse by a Lincoln seminarian in 1993 shaped decades of her life. A renewed diocesan investigation ended with a $75,000 settlement. Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain After exiting a closed session Monday night, the Lexington School Board unanimously authorized the deposit of the condemnation award in the am… Hinkel explains new Alzheimer's treatments during Lunch and Learn at Gothenburg YMCA Stone Hearth Estates of Gothenburg hosted a Lunch and Learn in the Cottonwood Room at the local YMCA on Wednesday, May 27. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions WATCH: 3 crashes, 1 fatal in 1 week. How dangerous is this intersection? WATCH: 3 crashes, 1 fatal in 1 week. How dangerous is this intersection? Supreme Court Backs Trump On Haiti And Syria Deportation Protections Supreme Court Backs Trump On Haiti And Syria Deportation Protections Venezuela: Woman Rescued Alive After Earthquakes in Venezuela. 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