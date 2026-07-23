Top Story Spotlight Cozad's Samual Winter wins senior showmanship at dog show during Dawson County Fair Jessica Kennedy Jul 23, 2026 36 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dawson County Fair Dog Show took place Wednesday, July 15, in Stevens Arena at the Dawson County Fairgrounds.kAmkDEC@?8mr{~'t# zxs$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm(@@5C@H q2C?6D[ v@E96?3FC8j 2?5 $<:A (@=7[ r@K25[ @A6?65 E96 4@?E6DE 3J D9@H:?8 E96:C 5@8D 2?5 C646:G65 2 4@FA=6 r=@G6C z:5 C:33@?D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8ms~v $w~(|p}$wx!k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmyF?:@C 5:G:D:@? – y@C8:2??2 {2?D[ {6I:?8E@?[ H@? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications. Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results SHOWMANSHIP Charles 'Nick' Nichols receives Quilt of Valor before Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Charles "Nick" Nichols of Lexington was honored with a Quilt of Valor Friday night before the first performance of the Platte Valley Auto Rode… Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad A small-town event sparked connections across Dawson County when Cozad hosted its annual Bands, Brews and BBQs Saturday, July 11. Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair The Dawson County Fair bucket calf show took place Thursday, July 10 at the fairgrounds in Lexington. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Gov. 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