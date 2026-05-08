Top Story Spotlight UNK degrees for Dawson County conferred at spring commencement Ashley Mohler May 8, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 739 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday, May 8 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.kAmx?4=F565 :? E96 8C25F2E6 =:?6FA H6C6 D6G6C2= s2HD@? r@F?EJ DEF56?ED]k^AmkAm$EF56?ED H9@ 8C25F2E65 H:E9 9@?@CD 92G6 E96 9@?@CD ?@E65 27E6C E96:C ?2>6D] w@?@CD[ 2=@?8 H:E9 8C256\A@:?E 2G6C286D ?646DD2CJ E@ 62C? E9@D6 9@?@CD[ :?4=F56i DF>>2 4F> =2F56[ b]h_\c]__j >28?2 4F> =2F56[ b]g_\b]ghj 4F> =2F56[ b]f_\b]fhj 2?5 9@?@C23=6 >6?E:@?[ b]d_\b]eh]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m&?56C8C25F2E6 s68C66D k^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday Lexington's Mexican community engages in cultural celebration at public library Overton's Brock McCarter earns 2 gold medals at Fort Kearny Conference Invite Lexington boys soccer defeats Elkhorn 2-0 in district semifinal Overton boys take runners-up at home golf invite UPDATED: City Council approves acquisition agreement for parts of Tyson property Lexington tennis sweeps Hershey at Tuesday home dual Cozad boys win Dawson County golf triangular Commissioners approve four liquor licenses for Cattlemen’s Ball Sutton sisters claim third and fourth at Central Conference Track Invite Lexington's Ashley Najera receives Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association female senior scholarship Nebraska man sues to stop use of new Medicaid assessment tool Lexington Maids soccer will host Scotus Central Catholic in B-3 district semifinal Tuesday Lexington residents raise concerns about Greenwood Cemetery at City Council meeting kAmqp – q2496=@C @7 pCED k^AmkAmqpts – q2496=@C @7 pCED :? t5F42E:@? k^AmkAmq$ – q2496=@C @7 $4:6?46 k^Am kAmq$ts – q2496=@C @7 $4:6?46 :? t5F42E:@? k^AmkAmqup – q2496=@C @7 u:?6 pCED k^Am kAmqv$ – q2496=@C @7 v6?6C2= $EF5:6D k^Am kAmq| – q2496=@C @7 |FD:4 k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mvC25F2E6 s68C66D k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmts$ – t5F42E:@? $A64:2=:DE k^AmkAm|p – |2DE6C @7 pCED k^AmkAm|pt – |2DE6C @7 pCED :? t5F42E:@?k^AmkAm|qp – |2DE6C @7 qFD:?6DD p5>:?:DEC2E:@? k^Am kAm|$ – |2DE6C @7 $4:6?46 k^Am kAm|$t – |2DE6C @7 $4:6?46 :? t5F42E:@? k^AmkAm|p%# – |2DE6C @7 pE9=6E:4 %C2:?:?8k^Amk9bm{t)x}v%~}k^9bmkAmy6?:76C p46G65@\q2CC:@D \ |pt :? 4FCC:4F=F> 2?5 :?DECF4E:@?k^Am kAmy@D6A9 t=:;29 p8F:=2C %@>2D \ q$ :? >F=E:>65:2k^Am kAmvC246 p=6I2?5C2 pG:=2\v@>6K \ q$ :? 3FD:?6DD 25>:?:DEC2E:@?k^AmkAmz:>36C=J q2CC2K2 $26?K \ q$ :? :?E6C:@C 2?5 AC@;64E 56D:8?k^AmkAm|2C:@ # rC:DA:? r:AC:2?@ \ q$ :? ;@FC?2=:D>[ 9@?@C23=6 >6?E:@?k^AmkAmt=:K236E9 z2E96C:?6 sF6=2?5 \ qpts :? 62C=J 49:=59@@5 :?4=FD:G6k^AmkAmy@DF6 v@>6K vFE:6CC6K \ q$ts :? >2E96>2E:4D e\`a[ >28?2 4F> =2F56k^Am kAmr@C56=:2 p?86=:42 w2C3:D@? \ q$ :? 962=E9 D4:6?46D[ 4F> =2F56k^Am kAmr2C=@D s w6C?2?56K q62E@? \ q$ :? 3:@=@8Jk^AmkAmw2=6J ~=:>A:2 w6C?2?56K\$2?5@G2= \ q$ :? 3:@=@8J k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmw@A6 p=2?2 wF6CE2 \ qpts :? 6=6>6?E2CJ 65F42E:@?k^AmkAm|6=:DD2 p56=:?2 yF2? \ q$ :? D@4:@=@8J k^Am kAm{6@?2C5@ |2CE:?6K \ q$ :? 3:@=@8Jk^Am kAm|2C:2??2 t=:K236E9 |4s@H6== \ q$ts :? >:55=6 =6G6= d\h[ DF>>2 4F> =2F56k^AmkAmp?E9@?J { |@C2=6D #@5C:8F6K \ qp :? 6?8=:D9[ w@?@C23=6 |6?E:@?k^Am kAm|2C:2?2 |@DBF652\w6C?2?56K \ q$ :? ADJ49@3:@=@8Jk^AmkAmpC=J v:DD6==6 ~CE:K \ qp :? 25G6CE:D:?8 2?5 AF3=:4 C6=2E:@?Dk^Am kAmz6==J p=6?2 !2=24:@D \ qpts :? 6=6>6?E2CJ 65F42E:@? k^AmkAm':4E@C:2 !6C6K \ q$ :? 3FD:?6DD 25>:?:DEC2E:@?[ 4F> =2F56k^AmkAmp?86= v23C:6= !6C6K\r236==@ \ q$ :? 3FD:?6DD 25>:?:DEC2E:@?k^AmkAmy26s66 s2G:5 #2D>FDD6? \ q$ :? 3FD:?6DD 25>:?:DEC2E:@? 2?5 4@>AFE6C D4:6?46 2AA=:65[ >28?2 4F> =2F56k^Am kAmyF=:@ t?C:BF6 #@5C:8F6K \ q$ :? 3FD:?6DD 25>:?:DEC2E:@?k^Am kAmy2>:6 p?5C62 %:42D\u=@C6D \ |$t :? DA6649\=2?8F286 A2E9@=@8Jk^AmkAmz6??25: s6G@?6 &C6DE6 \ qp :? ;@FC?2=:D> 2?5 A@=:E:42= D4:6?46[ DF>>2 4F> =2F56k^Am kAmqC:2??2 {J?? +2C2E6 \ qp :? DEF5:@ 2CE[ 9@?@C23=6 >6?E:@? k^Amk9bmr~+psk^9bmkAmp=2:?6 w@==6J r2?2D \ q$ :? ADJ49@=@8Jk^Am kAmq62EC:K s2G:==2 \ qp :? >@56C? =2?8F286D[ 4F> =2F56k^AmkAmr2C=J z2J y6?D6? \ qpts :? =2?8F286 2CED f\`a[ DF>>2 4F> =2F56k^AmkAmp>2?52 z2J z62E:?8 \ ts$ :? 4@F?D6=:?8k^AmkAmp55:D@? t=:K236E9 $G2;8C \ q$ :? ADJ49@=@8J[ DF>>2 4F> =2F56k^AmkAm}@=2? y2>6D (6E@G:4< \ q$ :? 3FD:?6DD 25>:?:DEC2E:@? 2?5 A@=:E:42= D4:6?46[ >28?2 4F> =2F56 k^Am kAmqC2J56? p?5C6H (:=<:?D@? \ q$ :? 962=E9 D4:6?46Dk^Am k9bmt&$%x$k^9bmkAmt=:K236E9 }6F<:C49 \ |$t :? 4=:?:42= >6?E2= 962=E9 4@F?D6=:?8 k^Amk9bmv~%wt}q&#vk^9bmkAm(6?5J y@{J? q2CE6= \ |$t :? D49@@= 4@F?D6=:?8 !z\gk^Am kAmp>2?52 p?? y6?D6? \ |$t :? $%t| 65F42E:@?k^Am kAmp=6I y2>6D $49F=EK \ |qp :? 3FD:?6DD 25>:?:DEC2E:@? k^Amk9bm~'t#%~}k^9bm kAmp33:6 #26= #@956 \ q$ :? 6I6C4:D6 D4:6?46k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Lexington High School held their graduation ceremony Sunday, May 3, in the high school gymnasium. Lexington's Mexican community engages in cultural celebration at public library Cinco de Mayo means more than a date — for Lexington families, it’s about honoring roots, sharing food and keeping traditions alive. UPDATED: City Council approves acquisition agreement for parts of Tyson property The city of Lexington will acquire and manage certain Tyson-owned assets, including the wastewater treatment facility and farmland. The city w… Commissioners approve four liquor licenses for Cattlemen’s Ball The Dawson County Board of Commissioners held their regularly scheduled meeting on May 1, approving four liquor licenses for the Cattlemen's B… Nebraska man sues to stop use of new Medicaid assessment tool A 35% drop in Medicaid waiver funding this year could result in Nicholas Bessey losing the community-based services he currently receives, acc… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video UFO Files BREAKING: U.S Govt Releases Decades Old Declassified Files; Aliens Really Visited Earth? Lincoln car community honors 1320Video founder Kyle Loftis with cruise Lincoln car community honors 1320Video founder Kyle Loftis with cruise ICE Separation Finally Ended ICE Separation Finally Ended ICE investigation in Norwood ends in 2 arrests; one man claims mistaken identity ICE investigation in Norwood ends in 2 arrests; one man claims mistaken identity