Sutherland's Cooper Kerner hangs on tight as the bull takes a huge leap into the air during the Saturday performance of the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo in Lexington. Kerner fell off right before the 8-second buzzer.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Lexington's Cody Rieker swings his rope while tracking down a calf in the tie down roping event Saturday at the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo during the Dawson County Fair. Rieker put together a 11.6 second run.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Cozad's Chad Connelly competes in the ranch bronc riding competition Saturday at the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo in Lexington.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Overton's Cinch Kiger puts together a 74-point ride in barebacks to earn second place at the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Friday in Lexington.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Lexington's Patrick Martin tracks behind the calf in the tie down roping performance at the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Saturday evening in Lexington.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Elwood's Kaden Wooters secures a hold on the horns of the steer in the steer wrestling performance Friday at the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Elwood's Maura Summer looks toward the third barrel in the barrel racing event Friday at the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo. Her time was 19.01.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Marsland's Jadon Skavdahl holds on tight as the bronc takes a huge leap through the air in the saddle bronc event Friday at the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo in Lexington. He won the event with a 73-point ride.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Overton's Quinten Quintana holds on tightly as he rides a steer during the Friday performance of the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo in Lexington.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Minden's Koltdyn Heath competes in the bareback riding Friday at the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo in Lexington.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Gothenburg's Jacie Naprstek tracks behind a calf in the breakaway event Friday at the rodeo in Lexington.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Lexington's Jace Rosentreader throws his loop but misses in the tie down roping event Friday at the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo in Lexington.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Bertrand's Rhett Brown competes in the ranch bronc event at the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Friday in Lexington.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Talon Kanngiesser of Attica, Kansas, holds on to put together a 74-point ride to win the bull riding at the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Friday night in Lexington.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Callaway's Dawson Doggett competes in the steer wrestling event Saturday at the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo in Lexington.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Taylor's Ashley Odenbach turns the second barrel Saturday night at the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo in Lexington.
Sutherland's Cooper Kerner hangs on tight as the bull takes a huge leap into the air during the Saturday performance of the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo in Lexington. Kerner fell off right before the 8-second buzzer.
Lexington's Cody Rieker swings his rope while tracking down a calf in the tie down roping event Saturday at the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo during the Dawson County Fair. Rieker put together a 11.6 second run.
Marsland's Jadon Skavdahl holds on tight as the bronc takes a huge leap through the air in the saddle bronc event Friday at the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo in Lexington. He won the event with a 73-point ride.