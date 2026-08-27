Top Story Spotlight HENRI MUSEUM Robert Henri Museum announces September Artist of the Month Jessica Kennedy Aug 27, 2026 Aug 27, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery recently announced that well-known Nebraska artist Susan Hart of Cozad, will be Artist of the Month for September.kAmw2CEVD H@C< H:== 36 @? 5:DA=2J 2E E96 >FD6F>’D 2CE 82==6CJ H:E9 >2?J 2G2:=23=6 7@C AFC492D6] w6C H@C< H:== 36 @? 5:DA=2J 2?5 2G2:=23=6 7@C G:6H:?8 F?E:= $6AE] b_]k^Am Artist Susan Hart's "Resilience" - mix media collage on wood panel. Courtesy Photo kAmw2CE 8C6H FA :? v:33@?[ 2?5 ?@H C6D:56D :? CFC2= r@K25 H:E9 96C 9FD32?5 y:>]k^AmkAm$96 C646:G65 96C 32496=@C @7 2CED 568C66 :? 2CE 65F42E:@? 7C@> z62C?6J $E2E6 r@==686 :? `hg`[ 2?5 E2F89E 6=6>6?E2CJ 2CE 7@C `f J62CD :? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault A 25-year-old Lexington man has been arrested for first-degree sexual assault. Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it Two paid staffers of Dan Osborn’s campaign joined an effort to dissolve a rival political party last year, documents show. First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center The first annual Cozad lipedema 5K run and walk was held at the Cozad Wellness Center on Saturday, Aug. 22. ‘It’s hard work': Nebraska’s summertime rite of passage is quietly fading For years, the number of Nebraska kids signing up for corn detasseling jobs has steadily shrunk as teen appeal of farm jobs dwindles. Wiley Canyon Ultra race hosts inaugural event Aug. 29 starting at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Prairie Sky Gravel, LLC, is set to debut the Wiley Canyon Ultra race in Lexington on Aug. 29. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Lincoln police brief public on two suspicious deaths they are investigating Florida Watches Dolly as Storm Tracks Caribbean Florida Watches Dolly as Storm Tracks Caribbean US Reopens Border To Mexican Cattle Since Trade Halt US Reopens Border To Mexican Cattle Since Trade Halt What Trump’s trade war could cost Americans What Trump’s trade war could cost Americans