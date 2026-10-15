Top Story Spotlight Local entities provide safe events to celebrate Halloween Ashley Mohler Oct 15, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Halloween is a tradition that dates back centuries, with roots in paganism and Christianity.kAm~G6C E96 J62CD[ :E 92D 56G6=@A65 :?E@ 2 72>:=J 6G6?E H96C6 49:=5C6? 5C6DD :? 4@DEF>6D 2?5 A2C6?ED 492E H:E9 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD H9:=6 6D4@CE:?8 E96:C 49:=5C6? E9C@F89 EC:4<\@C\EC62E:?8]k^AmkAmxE 92D 364@>6 2 36=@G65 9@=:52J :? p>6C:42[ H:E9 49:=5C6? =@@<:?8 7@CH2C5 E@ :E D@ >F49 E92E D49@@=D ?@H 9@DE w2==@H66? A2CE:6D 7@C 6=6>6?E2CJ DEF56?ED]k^AmkAm$E2J:?8 D276 @? w2==@H66? ?:89E :D 4C:E:42=[ 9@H6G6C[ 2D :?E6C24E:@?D H:E9 DEC2?86CD 42? AC@5F46 F?H2?E65 C6DF=ED] q642FD6 @7 E9:D[ =@42= 492>36CD 2?5 3FD:?6DD6D 92G6 E2<6? @? E96 E2D< @7 AC@G:5:?8 D276[ w2==@H66?\E96>65 6?E6CE2:?>6?E 7@C E96:C 4@>>F?:E:6D]k^Am People are also reading… Gothenburg has another historic night, defeats Wood River 76-0 A quiet legacy, a lasting impact: Local donor leaves $2M gift to Lexington Community Foundation Sheltering Hands receives $20,000 grant to combat domestic violence VOLLEYBALL: Mroczek leads Gothenburg in sweep of Lexington on senior night Horizon Ag pumpkin fundraiser benefits Chemo Comfort Totes Emersyn Propp reaches 1,000th kill in Cozad's sweep of South Loup What does it take to beat Nebraska volleyball? Wisconsin’s coach has an answer Minutemen junior high runners win back-to-back cross country state titles Lexington's Natalie Ramirez earns third at Central Conference cross country invite J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Former Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook named most honored citizen at Aksarben ball Dabo Swinney, Clemson limp toward obvious ending. 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