More than 100 libraries across Nebraska are participating in the second annual Library Fall Crawl, including Lexington Public Library.
Library Fall Crawl will take place from Tuesday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Nov. 30.
It invites residents to visit libraries across 109 communities within the state of Nebraska, exploring new spaces, attending programs and discovering the many resources each library has to offer.
To take part, patrons can pick up a free Library Fall Crawl Booklet beginning Sept. 1.
At each participating library, visitors will receive a sticker to mark their stop. Completed passports with at least ten stamps from ten different libraries will be entered into a prize drawing.
The center page of the booklet may be turned in at the participant’s home library or the 10thllibrary they visit.
People are also reading…
The Nebraska Regional Library Systems are sponsoring the event and providing four prize baskets; one prize per each library system.
All participants who visit more than 30 libraries will receive an exclusive 2026 Library Fall Crawl Tote Bag. The four winners will be announced on Monday, Dec. 21.
For more information, please contact your local library director. Lexington Public Library Director Jennifer Norton can be reached at the library’s building at 907 N. Washington St., or via phone 308-324-2151.
This project is made possible by grants from the State of Nebraska and the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Nebraska Library Commission.