Top Story Spotlight Henri Museum announces Artist in Residence for June Jessica Kennedy May 25, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 "Town Watchman" by artist Karrie Steely. Photo Courtesy of Karrie Steely Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery announced that Karrie Steely, from Hendley, will be its Artist in Residence from June 10-24.kAmw6C H@C< H:== 36 @? 5:DA=2J 2E E96 >FD6F> H:E9 >2?J 2G2:=23=6 7@C AFC492D6]k^AmkAm$E66=J :D 2 7C66=2?46 2CE:DE 2?5 HC:E6C H9@ H@C<D :? 2 G2C:6EJ @7 >65:2[ :?4=F5:?8 5C2H:?8[ A2:?E:?8[ 46C2>:4D 2?5 D4F=AEFC6[ >F=E:>65:2 H:E9 7@F?5 >2E6C:2=D[ 2?5 >FC2=D]k^AmkAm$96 :D 2=D@ 2? :?DECF4E@C @7 :?5:G:5F2=D[ 4=2DD6D[ 2?5 H@C<D9@AD 2E 2CE 46?E6CD 2?5 AC:G2E6=J :? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington soccer players sent off to championship with community support Lexington soccer players received an enthusiastic send-off as they headed to the state championships in Omaha on Wednesday. The Majestic Theat… Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction COZAD — Cozad Community Health System celebrated the hospital's 75th anniversary on Friday, May 15, as well as the reopening of the front entr… Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Tension was evident in the Lexington City Council chambers on Tuesday, May 12, as residents continued to raise concerns about the upkeep of Gr… Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Lexington residents pressed city leaders Tuesday for answers on jobs after the Tyson plant closure, as families weigh whether they can stay in… ‘We are so proud’: Lexington soccer team gave town something to cheer for The Lexington boys soccer team fell to Gretna in the Class B state soccer championship this year. But their run still gave the town hope in a … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Iran Hormuz Tolls Could Explode American Gas Prices Now Hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants line up to apply for Trump fund payout Hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants line up to apply for Trump fund payout Rising housing costs prompt young couples to defer marriage and parenthood Rising housing costs prompt young couples to defer marriage and parenthood How Stephen Colbert Took a Parting Shot at CBS During His Last 'Late Show' Episode How Stephen Colbert Took a Parting Shot at CBS During His Last 'Late Show' Episode