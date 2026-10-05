LINCOLN — The Nebraska Lottery recently distributed among its beneficiary funds $11,456,576, derived from a share of Scratch and Lotto ticket sales for the previous three months.
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COZAD — Two years ago, Julie Griffis considered closing her pumpkin patch for good. She took a year off in 2025, and that fall, tragedy struck…
KEARNEY — The trumpets sound their opening fanfare, bright and bold, and it doesn’t take long for Loper fans to recognize what’s coming next.
COZAD — “Benny Strong” and “Benny-Fit” have become familiar slogans in Cozad over the past few months as the community has rallied to support …
Nearly 1 million Americans across 30 states are set to start receiving $500 refund checks this week.
KEARNEY — As Loper fans fill the stands during homecoming week, Nikki Sonthana will be in a familiar spot — on the sidelines, cheering on the …
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