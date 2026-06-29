Top Story Spotlight Gothenburg's Alec Winney makes University of Wyoming's president's honor roll Jessica Kennedy Jun 29, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The University of Wyoming released the following students from Nebraska on the 2026 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.kAmv@E96?3FC8 \ p=64 (:??6Jk^AmkAm%96 !C6D:56?E’D w@?@C #@== 4@?D:DED @7 C68F=2C=J 6?C@==65 F?56C8C25F2E6D H9@ 62C?65 2 c]_ 8C256\A@:?E 2G6C286 7@C E96 D6>6DE6C]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%@ 36 6=:8:3=6[ DEF56?ED >FDE 92G6 366? 6?C@==65 7@C 2 >:?:>F> @7 `a 4C65:E 9@FCD E2<6? 7@C =6EE6C 8C256D]k^Am kAm%96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 (J@>:?8 AC@G:56D BF2=:EJ F?56C8C25F2E6 2?5 8C25F2E6 AC@8C2>D E@ `a[bgg DEF56?ED 7C@> 2== d_ DE2E6D 2?5 fb 4@F?EC:6D]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake Love Island watch party specials at the bar Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Dawson County Commissioners discuss police training during brief meeting Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims Military museum showcases three vehicles during first summer Demo Day Lexington City Council approves downtown storefront church's conditional use permit USA shifts all focus to Bosnia and Herzegovina in round of 32: 'We'll be ready' Younes Landing breweries, golf driving range provide new gathering spots in Kearney Six local students named on UNMC spring 2026 dean's list What to know about America’s 250th celebration in your town Lexington 14U baseball defeats Gothenburg in tournament quarterfinal kAmtDE23=:D965 :? `gge[ &( :D 2 ?2E:@?2==J C64@8?:K65 C6D62C49 :?DE:EFE:@? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies A 46-year-old Lexington man has been charged with multiple felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. The week's business buzz includes coffee and kitties, a new Goodwill store, a "hole" new ballgame in Lincoln's doughnut scene and more. Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail The most recent employee arrested was accused of sending explicit text messages and videos to a Douglas County youth confined at the Kearney c… Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake The Gosper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that occurred at Medo's Resort, located at Johnson Lake. Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain After exiting a closed session Monday night, the Lexington School Board unanimously authorized the deposit of the condemnation award in the am… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions