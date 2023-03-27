LEXINGTON — A number of area veterans took part in the third running of the Lexington Vietnam Veterans Parade on Saturday, March 25.

Dawson County Veterans Service Coordinator, Steve Zerr, one of the organizers of the parade said this was just the second year the event took place. Luckily for the parade, the rain and following snow waited until the evening to impact the area.

The parade included eight Heartland Military Museum vehicles, some of which haven’t been on the road in a while. Other participants included the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, American Legion Post #111, the Bonneville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a classic Mustang from Eustis.

Several veterans from the Elwood Care Center took part in the parade riding along in a mini-van furnished by the center.

Zerr said the parade was slightly shorter in length this year as several LVFD rigs had to leave prior to the parade to respond to a mutual aid call from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department.

Zerr said the military vehicles also had an escort from the Lexington Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

While the parade is held in late March to tie itself to Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, Zerr said all veterans to participate in the parade.

Later in the evening a soup supper was held at the Heartland Military Museum. The proceeds for the event, around $500, would go toward additional flags at the Lexington Veterans Pavilion - currently under construction.

This year, Lexington High School senior Rachel Kearney sang for around half an hour. Kearney has performed at past events at the museum, including singing “Requiem for a Solider,” at the 2021 Veterans Day event. Zerr said she will be missed when she goes off to college.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by President Donald Trump, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

According to federal law, the United States' military involvement in the Vietnam War began in February 1961 and lasted until May 1975.

The conflict first emerged after a left-wing revolutionary movement, the Viet Minh, forced the French colonial government military to withdraw from Indochina in 1954.

The United States then assumed financial and military support for the South Vietnamese state. The Việt Cộng (VC), a South Vietnamese common front under the direction of North Vietnam, initiated a guerrilla war in the south.

U.S. involvement escalated under President John F. Kennedy through the MAAG program, from just under a thousand military advisors in 1959 to 23,000 in 1964.

After the 1964 Gulf of Tokin incident, President Lyndon B. Johnson increased U.S. military presence in Vietnam. U.S. and South Vietnam forces relied on air superiority and overwhelming firepower to conduct search and destroy operations, involving ground forces, artillery, and airstrikes.

The U.S. also conducted a large-scale strategic bombing campaign against North Vietnam.

Operation Rolling Thunder was launched early in the war, which was later judged as ineffective and the Operation Linebacker campaigns late in the war using B-52 bombers to bring the North Vietnamese to the negotiation table.

The communist Tet Offensive throughout 1968 caused U.S. domestic support for the war to fade, despite the outcome being a tactical victory for the United States.

The Tet Offensive created a crisis within the Johnson administration, which became increasingly unable to convince the American public that it had been a major defeat for the communists.

The optimistic assessments made prior to the offensive by the administration and the Pentagon came under heavy criticism and ridicule as the "credibility gap" that had opened in 1967 widened into a chasm.

In 1969, President Richard Nixon began a policy of “Vietnamization,” which transitioned fighting efforts to Vietnamese troops. U.S. forces had largely been withdrawn by early 1972. The Paris Peace Accords of January 1973 saw all U.S. forces withdrawn.

The Peace Accords were almost immediately broken and North Vietnamese forces captured Saigon in 1975; North and South Vietnam were unified the following year.

Approximately 2.7 million American men and women served in Vietnam. During the war, more than 58,000 servicemen and women lost their lives.

As of 2020, there were around 6.3 million Vietnam veterans still living.