Adaptive playground equipment for students with disabilities coming to Morton and Sandoz

LEXINGTON — With the help of private donations and grants, adaptive playground equipment for students with disabilities will be coming to Morton and Sandoz Elementary.
Lexington Public Schools has been looking to increase the access of their playgrounds for students with special needs and to promote a more inclusive setting for all of their students. To do so, the district has wanted to install adaptive playground equipment.
With this equipment, students with special needs will be able to access all points of the playground. The level surface will make it easier for children with mobility challenges to be able to transverse the playground easier. Students in wheelchairs will also be able to roll over the surfaces.
Angela Kovarik, the district’s special education coordinator, started fundraising by filling out applications for grants from the State of Nebraska. The cause was also a part of Give BIG Lexington this year, where $16,595 was raised through private donations, the ninth most out of the 85 causes.
On Tuesday, during the Lexington school board meeting, Superintendent John Hakonson said $46,000 in donations and grants were secured to fund the project. A bid was received from Creative Sites in the amount of $139,975.00 to install the playground equipment.
Hakonson told the board the cost would come out of the district’s deprecation fund. The projects are anticipated to be completed before the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The board approved the contract.
On the school activity front, even though the state of Nebraska has entered, the ‘yellow’ phase of the directed health measures, which would have opened up attendance to 50 percent capacity. The Nebraska State Activities Association, NSAA, has chosen to keep in place some of the stricter measures regarding events.
The NSAA will maintain the measures of only allowing household members and they must distance six feet apart. However, grandparents may now attended events, according to the NSAA winter season guidelines. This went into effect Dec. 14 and will remain so until Jan. 4, 2021.
Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Director Julie Myers presented a report about the district’s American civics programs and curriculum, a public hearing was also held for comment.
As a part of Nebraska state statue, school districts are to make time for topics regarding American history and undertake some exercise regarding the following dates, George Washington's birthday, Abraham Lincoln's birthday, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday, Native American Heritage Day, Constitution Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and Thanksgiving Day.
Myers said the district is in the middle of a K-5 and 6-8 material review for social studies. Those in the K-5 group decided to extend their materials for one more year, to give them more time to prepare. School closure in the spring due to the pandemic threw a wrench into the process as well.
The 6-8 grade group has narrowed down their choices to two, which fit the state standards, Myers said.
At the high school level, she said the economic standards were not well aligned with the requirements of the state. The social studies teachers have taken time to review this and have preliminary plans to add an economic and geography class.
These subjects have been a part of other classes, but the thought is to now split them into their own separate classes. Discussions about this course of action will continue, Myers said.
There was no public comment during the hearing.
The board also approved a five year copier lease with Eakes. The renewed agreement will save the district some money, while all new printers will be provided, Hakonson said.
The board accepted the resignation of Lexington High School social studies teacher Preston Foster. Hakonson told the Clipper-Herald Foster had been placed on administrative leave on Nov. 12. He had been employed by the district since September 2011.
The board approved the hiring of Mary Fish as a school psychologist. Hakonson said until now the district couldn’t find a replacement for Kristi Koch when she resigned at the end of last year, Fish is a school psych intern at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
As a part of the hiring, the board also approved a five day contract extension for Fish, which is routine for school psychologists, said Hakonson.
During the superintendent’s comments, Hakonson said the district is working on finalizing its 2021-2022 calendar, they are still waiting on the announcement of test dates from the Nebraska Department of Education.
