Ackerman named DPPD Manager of Finance and Administration

LEXINGTON — Dawson Public Power District is pleased to announce the hiring of Carmen Ackerman as Manager of Finance and Administration. Under her new role, Ackerman will be responsible for all financial aspects of the District.

Ackerman is a Gothenburg native and has spent her entire career in the finance and accounting profession. A certified public accountant (CPA) and certified management accountant (CMA), she brings more than 25 years of experience in financial management.

“I’m looking forward to being a value-added member of the team,” Ackerman said. “I look forward to the challenge of learning a new industry and assisting Dawson PPD as we transition into Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District.”

Ackerman and her husband, Mike, have three children. They reside in Gothenburg.

Dawson Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves south central Nebraska along the Platte River Valley. Organized in 1937, Dawson PPD provides service to more than 23,000 electric meters and maintains over 5,800 miles of power lines.

The district’s 5,800 square miles territory includes all of the rural areas in Dawson and Buffalo Counties, approximately two-thirds of Gosper County, a third of Lincoln County and parts of Custer, Sherman and Frontier Counties. Dawson PPD also serves several villages including Hershey, Maxwell, Brady, Farnam, Eustis, Elwood, Eddyville, Smithfield, Overton, Sumner, Miller, Riverdale, Amherst, Odessa and Pleasanton. To learn more, visit www.DawsonPower.com.