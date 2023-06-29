GOTHENBURG —A $750 million liquid fertilizer facility is coming to Gothenburg. There was standing room only during the announcement that several state and local dignitaries attended on Wednesday, June 28.

Known as Project Meadowlark, a Nebraska-based startup is developing the new fertilizer production facility. This domestic supply aims to reduce costs for farmers in the region and produce “zero-carbon” ammonia, according to the Gothenburg Improvement Company (GIC).

“The Meadowlark Project took several years to develop and is at an advanced stage. JWC Gburg, LLC has secured a building site, key engineering and technology contracts, green electricity supply, liquefied CO2, and wastewater input sources,” per a GIC press release.

“Initial project financing was secured in 2021, with rounds of grant, equity, debt, and tax incentives on the immediate horizon, including participating in the Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri joint “Midcontinent Hydrogen Hub” application to the Department of Energy (DOE),” per the GIC.

“The…facility is the largest single private investment west of Lincoln in recent memory. The project will have a significant impact in the Corn Belt region,” the GIC stated.

The fertilizer facility will be built on the southeast side of Gothenburg, north of the Platte River and south of the Highway 30 corridor.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2023 or early 2024 and should last for around 24 months. The GIC stated that 50 full time jobs will be created and 246 created indirectly.

Project Meadowlark aims to serve a 150 mile radius around Gothenburg, as far north as Valentine, south to Hays, Kan., east to York and West to Yuma, Colo.

The owners of Project Meadowlark are Josh Westling of JWC JBURG, LLC and Chris Hayhurst. The GIC stated that Westling is a developer with experience in the fertilizer and chemical industry. Hayhurst has spent 31 years in fertilizer operations and management.

Project Meadowlark aims to produce 365,000 tons of Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), 146,000 tons of Ammonium ThioSulphate (ATS) and 20 million gallons of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), per year.

The UAN products will be transported by truck, while the DEF and some ATS products will be transported by rail.

On the point of safety, the GIC stated, “The owners have invested in additional safeguards to ensure the safety of its employees and the community. UAN is nonflammable and its products are not explosive.”

“The products are made with less heat and pressure than traditional ammonia. All product tanks are contained within lined berms. The employees will follow strict safety procedures and are trained at a national fire school,” the GIC noted.

One benefit of the facility and its production is that it will have a negative carbon footprint. The plant will produce liquid fertilizer through electrolysis technology using waste carbon dioxide.

“Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction takes place in a unit called an electrolyzer. Electrolyzers can range in size from small, appliance-size equipment that is well-suited for small-scale distributed hydrogen production to large-scale, central production facilities that could be tied directly to renewable or other non-greenhouse-gas-emitting forms of electricity production,” according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

This technology is considered more efficient and more environmentally friendly than traditional liquid fertilizer production that utilizes natural gas.

The plant will achieve net negative emissions through a zero-carbon production process that utilizes liquefied CO2, reduces transportation-generated emissions from current import requirements, and produces emissions reducing fuel additives as a byproduct.

“It will use plant and power plant emissions and water from Gothenburg’s wastewater plant and groundwater,” the GIC stated. Central Platte Natural Resources District will coordinate the usage of groundwater for the plant.

To meet the needs of the facility, the Nebraska Public Power District, the wholesale supplier for the City of Gothenburg and Dawson Public Power District (DPPD) are working together to provide the power supply and electrical service needs of the business.

NPPD noted that they will be investing over $100 million in improvements to their system to fully service Project Meadowlark and to ensure reliable delivery of electricity.

The carbon-free energy resource will be provided to Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, which is currently in the process of merging with DPPD to become the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District.

Gothenburg was selected as the site for the facility due to its distance from existing production facilities in Iowa and Oklahoma and the industrial site is ideal for the project’s goals to reach the wider American Corn Belt efficiently.

Project Announcement

The announcement for Project Meadowlark was held at the Wearparts facility, which is under construction on the southeast side of Gothenburg.

“The Meadowlark Project builds on Nebraska’s long tradition of innovation in agriculture. This project will more sustainably produce high-quality fertilizer right here in our state, reducing our reliance on foreign imports and transportation delays,” said Governor Jim Pillen. “This plant comes at a critical time for us to add high-paying jobs and lower farmers’ costs in this region of our State.”

Pillen took to the podium at the announcement and said that Nebraskans can feel proud and excited about the future of agriculture in the state.

“(Project) Meadowlark is on the cutting edge, to be able to address and continue to ensure we make our planet better,” Pillen said.

Pillen made a point to state that not only do farmers “feed the world, but they save the planet while they are doing it.”

When it comes to economic development, Pillen said that Nebraskans are pragmatic. “We do a great job utilizing our dollars…we build what we need and then we spend the dollars accordingly for the best return on our dollar.”

“I can’t tell you how big of a deal this is, not only for Gothenburg, not only for 50 mile radius of producers, this is a big, big deal for the state of Nebraska,” Pillen stated.

When asked later about what this moment meant for Nebraska as a whole, Pillen said this $750 million investment into sustainable and value added agriculture will make Nebraska producers even more world premier and competitive.

Asking to speak about local access to fertilizer, Pillen stated that anything done to bring the product closer to the producer will help cut down on costs and help them to even more.

Speaking about the community, “Gothenburg is a great town of people who all work together, they don’t care who gets credit and they dream big and they landed a big fish.”

Mike Bacon, a board member of the GIC said that when looking at bringing in new industry, the group asks itself if they would be proud to see a product produced in Gothenburg and if the management would be good corporate citizens.

Bacon said that he only needed to spend a short time with JWC Gburg co-founder Joshua Westling to take his measure and know that he is committed to success.

"The excitement around this project is palpable and it is particularly rewarding to experience cooperation and support from many different sources,” said Westling. “The Governor and the State of Nebraska, our Federal, state and local elected officials, and utility company leadership, just to name a few, have all provided support necessary for this project to become a reality.”

Stepping up to the podium, Westling said, “It has been a pleasure to shepherd the Meadowlark project for the past several years.”

“We are obviously excited about our future to be part of the solutions for agriculture,” said Westling. He concluded that there was no better place for this project than the community of Gothenburg.

When asked after the announcement, Westling said the project was born out looking at the challenges that farmers face, he said they face numerous hurdles on a daily basis.

“They shouldn’t have to be faced with finding and sourcing fertilizer,” said Westling, “If it can be available to them locally, they can save some money. We recognize that Nebraska is an ag based economy, there is no better way to serve the ag sector.”

Westling said the entire project took about six years to reach the point of the announcement on Wednesday. He noted they started the project with the idea of using natural gas but then they decided to go back to the drawing board to pursue the renewable energy route.

He said that renewable energy is important for a variety of reasons and that getting renewable power proliferated through the economy in a way that it can be utilized on a large scale basis is important.

When asked why Gothenburg was selected as the site for the facility, Westling said “I don’t think we chose Gothenburg, Gothenburg chose us.”

He said the site had everything the tangible process of creating fertilizer required but there were also other reasons. He said the energy of Gothenburg was “infectious,” when meeting with the community about the project.

“This is the kind of place you want to do business,” Westling said, “The support has been fantastic and this (the announcement) embodied that, seeing everyone interested, who came out to support us, the kind words, the nice gestures…we definitely appreciate everyone coming out.”

Tom Kent, President and CEO of Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) was also present at the announcement.

He said that Project Meadowlark will capitalize on the clean energy transition and provide a critical product, fertilizer, to the agriculture community using clean and sustainable processes.

When fully developed, Kent said that the facility will be one of their largest customers on the NPPD system.

“I am proud of the collaboration between NPPD and our wholesale customers,” Kent said, “Congratulations to Meadowlark and the Gothenburg community; it’s great to be here to celebrate.”

Will Rahjes, Gothenburg Mayor, stated, “This magnificent venture marks a significant milestone in our town’s history. The arrival of the plant is not merely a stroke of good fortune; it is a testament to our community potential and recognition of our strategic location and the determination of our citizens to foster growth and development.”

“This plant will serve as a cornerstone of economic activity, injecting vitality and prosperity into Gothenburg and the surrounding area,” Rahjes continued.

He also noted that the facility also represents a commitment to sustainable agriculture.

“The establishment of this plant will attract complimentary industries and businesses, fostering a thriving ecosystem of innovation and collaboration. This ripple effect will extend beyond the plant itself, creating a positive domino effect, benefiting Gothenburg’s farmers, retailers, service providers and the broader community,” Rahjes said.

Nate Wyatt, GIC President also took to the podium and said the project will help shape the future of the community and provide valuable resources to the agriculture industry.

“This ambitious venture signifies more than just the construction of a plant, it symbolizes the innovation and progress of our community,” Wyatt said, “Gothenburg has long been a thriving hub of agriculture.”

“Project Meadowlark will play a vital role in advancing ag processes, optimizing crop yields and promoting sustainable farming practices,” said Wyatt, “Gothenburg will continue to be on the leading edge of efficient and eco-friendly agriculture.”

Concluding, Wyatt said the project shows the power of collaboration and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the individuals and organizations that have chosen to come together and make Project Meadowlark a reality.