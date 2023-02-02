LEXINGTON — The year 2012 is remembered throughout the area as one of the worst drought months on record; a decade later, 2022 saw a deficit of precipitation that was comparable to that historic year.

Across the National Weather Service – Hastings 30-county coverage area, 2022 was a notably dry year with most places falling between five to 12 inches short of 30 years normal.

In many places it was the overall driest year since at least 2012 or 2002, with the driest conditions being focused within the northern and western portions of the NWS Hastings Nebraska counties, including Dawson and Gosper.

Some locations had to dig back further in the record books to find a drier year. For example, Hastings had its driest year in 56 years, since 1966.

“For many official long-term NWS stations, 2022 ranked between a top 10 and top 15 driest years on record,” NWS Hastings stated.

A site eight miles south of Elwood was the second driest in the entire NWS Hastings area, recording only 12.61 inches for the whole year, a departure of 10.67 inches from the average.

Sites in western and central Dawson County only recorded between 10 to 15 inches of precipitation. A site in Gothenburg recorded 15.50 inches, a departure of 8.63 inches from the average.

For reference, normal precipitation across the NWS Hastings area for a year is generally between 23 to 30 inches, lower in the west and higher in the east.

The readings at the Tri-Cities airports were as follows,

Grand Island: 15.20 inches, 11.41 inches below normal

Hastings: 16.09 inches, 10.31 inches below normal

Kearney: 17.62 inches, 7.94 inches below normal

Wetter areas, but still solidly below normal, were found within much of the north central Kansas and southeastern Nebraska counties.

As a result of the deficit of precipitation, the entire NWS Hastings area found itself in a gradually worsening drought situation as the year progressed.

Per the U.S. Drought Monitor, 2022 began with the majority of our coverage area no worse than the Abnormally Dry, D0. However, by year's end the vast majority of our area had degraded to a mix of Moderate, D1, Severe, D2 and Extreme, D3 Drought, with the majority of the worst-off D3 concentrated north of Interstate 80 in Nebraska.

The drought conditions helped set the stage for multiple wildfires that broke out across the state last year.

On April 7, a wildfire would burn 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties. Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull was killed in a collision between in his vehicle and a water truck on U.S. Highway 283 about eight miles north of Arapahoe while responding to the fire.

Only 15 days later, on April 22, another wildfire broke out in southwestern Nebraska that burned 40,000 acres in Furnas, Red Willow, Frontier counties after it began in Norton, Kan. A retired Cambridge fire chief was killed as a result of the fire.

Going back, the preceding year 2021 was also notably dry a majority of the time but the final totals for the year were somewhat skewed by a near record to record-wettest March for some areas.

However, 2022 did not have any particularly wet months, with most locations averaging somewhere between modestly drier than normal and far drier than normal. The overall driest months were January, February, August, October and November.

Of these months, February and August were themselves noteworthy among the others.

“In February, the vast majority of places measured less than 0.10 inches, matching the driest February on record in places such as Grand Island and Kearney, among many others. Due in part to the incredibly dry February, the entire 2021-22 "meteorological winter" season, Dec. 2021-Feb. 2022, ranked among the top five driest in many places, featuring an incredible lack of snow,” NWS Hastings stated.

For reference, a site south of Lexington recorded no precipitation during all of February.

“In August, most of our coverage area received only between 0.20-1.50 inches of rain, also placing many spots in the top five driest territory,” NWS Hastings noted.

Even in an extremely dry year, there were still brief periods of decent precipitation across limited zones. May was fairly wet with the southeast one fourth of the coverage area seeing between 5-7 inches of rain. July saw between 3-6 inches in some places and September was modestly wet with the southwestern half of the area seeing between 2.50 and 4.50 inches.

Interestingly, a site six miles southeast of Lexington recorded the 10th highest amount of rainfall in a 24 hour period, 2.98 inches on Sept. 16.

The year ended with a somewhat wet December, especially in the western half of the NWS Hastings area, most place saw between 0.70 and 1.15 inches of snow or mixed precipitation.

Now that the calendar has turned over to 2023, what a difference a year makes.

January was a wet and snowy month with a majority of the stations across the NWS Hastings area measuring between one to two inches of liquid precipitation, with localized amounts being higher. It was a top 10 wettest January for many areas.

A site southwest of Lexington recorded 2.81 inches of precipitation, the second wettest NWS Hastings listed. Only Ord had more with 3.03 inches.

The Tri City airports official totals for January were,

Grand Island: 1.49 inches, 244 percent of normal, tied with 2011 for the 5th wettest January

Hastings: 1.19 inches, 216 percent of normal, tied with 2004 and 1941 for the 9th wettest January

Kearney: 1.81 inches, 355 percent of normal, the second wettest January on record

For comparison, a normal January in the NWS Hastings area ranges between 0.40 and 0.70 inches.

Despite the near record wet January, it’s going to take the snowpack melting and much more precipitation this spring to cut into the deficit created last year.

The U.S. Drought Monitor still lists Dawson County and eastern Gosper County under severe drought conditions, while western Gosper is under moderate drought conditions.

“Much of the High Plains remains in a holding pattern as areas that received abundant snowfall over the Water Year are slow to make improvements due to the long-term nature of drought in the region,” the U.S. Drought Monitor stated.