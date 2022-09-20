10th Annual Team Jack Radiothon to be hosted in Elwood

ELWOOD — On Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, the Team Jack Foundation will be hosting their 10th Annual Radiothon presented by The Home Agency.

This is the Foundation’s longest-running event, which started in Team Jack’s hometown of Atkinson, raising $40,000 in its inaugural year. It now stretches state-wide and has grown each year, raising $829,500 total for childhood brain cancer research in nine years.

This 11-hour event is made possible by the Huskers Radio Network, volunteer radio host Cody Thomas, Applied Connective Technologies, and dozens of radio stations across Nebraska. This year’s broadcast will be live from Elwood, home of the presenting sponsor, The Home Agency, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT.

“My family, The Home Agency team, and I are excited to host the 10th Annual Team Jack Radiothon once again in Elwood! Each year, Elwood and surrounding communities turn out to help with this important cause. We are committed to helping Team Jack rewrite the futures of children with brain cancer by funding important research to develop better treatments and a cure,” said Jim Baldonado, President of The Home Agency.

The radiothon features stories from families affected by child brain cancer and interviews with special guests supporting the cause, including Rex Burkhead, Boomer Esiason, Larry the Cable Guy, Quincy Enunwa, Austin Allen, JoJo Domann, Dr. Don Coulter, and more. The public is encouraged to tune in to the broadcast on September 29 and can donate by calling 855-RUN-JACK or visiting www.teamjackfoundation.org.

All donors throughout the day will be eligible for prizes, including a trip to Branson, Missouri, a $500 Scheels gift card, and a Yeti prize pack, to name a few. Multiple stations will be broadcasting live from The Home Agency grounds. For a list of participating stations, please visit www.TeamJackFoundation.org/radiothon. The event will be broadcast LIVE ONLINE by Norfolk’s 94Rock: http://www.94rock.fm/.

About Team Jack Foundation

The Team Jack Foundation’s mission is to raise research funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer. The disease affects nearly 5,000 children each year and is the leading cancer cause of death in children. Each year less than four percent of U.S. federal funding is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research, with even less spent on childhood brain cancer research. The Team Jack Foundation has raised over $10.5 million and has invested in twelve research projects nationally. One area of focus for the Foundation is the development of a childhood brain tumor program in Omaha, Nebraska. Team Jack has committed $6.5 million toward the program at UNMC and Children’s Hospital & Medical Center that funds clinical and laboratory research, pain management in cancer, and education to make an impact for regional children affected by brain cancer. The Foundation works directly with world-renowned researchers to develop relevant and impactful research initiatives.